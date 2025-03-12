Awsisa urges water crisis prioritisation in budget speech

South Africa's water sector faces an existential crisis, according to Awsisa, with failing municipal systems at the heart of the problem.

The Association of Water and Sanitation Institutions of South Africa (Awsisa) on Tuesday issued an urgent appeal to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to address critical water sector challenges in the Budget Speech.

The call comes as South Africa observes both Human Rights Month and Water Month.

With the budget speech scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, Awsisa said that access to clean water and dignified sanitation remains a fundamental human right set down in the constitution.

“The budget speech presents an opportunity to address these pressing challenges and lay the foundation for a sustainable and equitable water sector.

“The ministry has a responsibility to contribute to stabilising the water sector in line with the president’s undertaking,” Awsisa stated.

Crumbling water infrastructure threatens public health

The association points to widespread infrastructure collapse in municipalities and metros, resulting in complicated challenges that threaten water security nationwide.

“High non-revenue water inefficiencies result in significant water losses, with municipalities unable to pay water boards, contributing to a staggering R27 billion debt,” Awsisa stated in their appeal.

The organisation further highlighted that many municipalities discharge untreated sewage directly into water bodies, endangering citizens and biodiversity while increasing water treatment costs downstream.

Water crisis puts human dignity at stake

Beyond the infrastructure and financial challenges, Awsisa emphasised the human cost of the water crisis.

It said many South Africans continue to endure undignified conditions, including the use of bucket systems and exposure to raw sewage, leading to preventable diseases and fatalities.

The association also pointed to issues in grant management, noting that “municipalities receive grants from various government departments despite their lack to deliver services.

“Billions of rands are either returned to the fiscus or misused, failing to address the intended purpose.”

Aligning budget with Ramaphosa’s Sona promises

Awsisa referenced President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration that access to water is the top priority of the seventh administration.

The institution argued that the upcoming budget must reflect this commitment through concrete financial measures.

The association advocated sending equitable share and other water-related grants to water boards instead of municipalities.

“Budget allocations for government departments and institutions that owe municipalities must be redirected to municipalities.”

Water crisis solutions and way forward

The industry body proposed several concrete solutions to address the water crisis, calling for a fundamental shift in resource allocation approaches.

Awsisa recommended investing in Centers of Excellence, emphasising that institutions like Awsisa members, which have demonstrated excellence in service delivery, must receive adequate resources to scale up their performance and support struggling municipalities.

The association also called for ringfenced funding specifically allocated for water and sanitation projects, suggesting innovative models such as Special Purpose Vehicles between municipalities, water boards, and the private sector to prevent misuse and ensure accountability.

