Water supply disruptions: Here’s which Johannesburg areas are affected

Johannesburg Water has announced temporary water shutoffs in Sandton as part of ongoing water demand management initiatives, with additional planned maintenance scheduled across the city next week.

According to a customer notice issued on Saturday, the utility will close the Sandton meters on Sunday.

“As part of water demand management efforts, Johannesburg Water will be closing the Sandton meters tomorrow, Sunday, 9 March 2025, from 18:00 until 05:00 Monday morning,” the notice stated.

The utility explained that this measure aims to ensure balanced water distribution to struggling systems and areas within the Johannesburg Water network.

“The Linbro Park and Marlboro direct feeds will be affected the most during these interventions, and all customers fed by the Sandton System may experience poor pressure to no water overnight,” Joburg Water added.

Johannesburg areas affected by Sandton system closure

The temporary shutdown will impact multiple areas including the following:

Linbro Park Direct Feed

Linbro Park Reservoir

Marlboro Direct Feed

Marlboro Reservoir

Illovo Reservoir and Tower

Bryanston Reservoir and Tower

Morningside Reservoir

Follow this link to search for areas under each feed or tower.

Johannesburg Water upcoming planned maintenance

In addition to the Sandton interruption, Johannesburg Water has scheduled several maintenance operations throughout the city in the coming week.

Devland Industrial Joburg water maintenance

A 24-hour maintenance project will affect Naturena, Freedom Park, Devland Industrial area (including major businesses like Coca-Cola and Sir Juice), Southfork, Eagle Nest, Meredale, Kibler Park, Mondeor, Mondeor extensions 2 and 3, Winchester Hills extension 1, and Alan Manor.

This maintenance will begin on Tuesday, 11 March at 6am and continue until 6am on Wednesday, 12 March, resulting in a complete water outage across all streets in these areas.

Johannesburg Water indicated that the interruption is necessary for an upgrade to existing 450mm diameter and 250mm diameter steel pipelines.

The utility promised that details about alternative water supplies would be forthcoming, emphasising that the upgrades will improve service delivery.

Hector Norris pump station work

Another maintenance operation will affect the Johannesburg CBD, Newtown, Selby, Jeppestown, and Doornfontein areas on Thursday 13 March, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Residents and businesses in all streets within these areas may experience low pressure or no water during this period.

The work involves the installation of a new electrical meter.

Johannesburg Water stated that information about alternative water supplies would be provided closer to the maintenance date.

The utility emphasised that this work would benefit customers through “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, as well as reduction of unaccounted for water.”

