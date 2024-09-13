Pravin Gordhan: Ramaphosa ‘saddened’ by illness of long-time friend [VIDEO]

Gordhan's family on Tuesday announced that he has been hospitalised for an undisclosed illness.

As former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan remains in critical condition in hospital, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed sadness over the illness and condition of his long-time friend.

Gordhan’s family announced on Tuesday that he had been hospitalised for an undisclosed illness.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament on Thursday, Ramaphosa said he had spoken to both Gordhan and his family, expressing grave concern over his hospitalisation.

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about Pravin Gordhan’s illness

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes former Cabinet Minister Pravin Gordhan well as he is in a critical condition in hospital. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/7KCu4OLiUq September 12, 2024

“Saddened”

“I’m saddened by the condition and the illness of the former minister. I have spoken to him and I’ve also spoken to his family in giving them strength as they go through this very difficult period.

“I have had a very, very good and close relationship with Pravin Gordon. He’s a comrade and a friend, and so, the situation that now is of great concern to all of us. But I continue to wish his family, a great deal of strength,” Ramaphosa said.

Meanwhile, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has slammed “insensitive” political opponents for wishing death on Gordhan.

Mbalula referred to fake social media reports claiming that Gordhan had died, saying some people had declared the former finance minister dead while he is still alive.

Fake news

He said this practice was “insensitive and harmful” and causes distress to families.

“It is only the family of comrade Pravin Gordhan that has got the authority to make such pronouncement and those who are delegated by the family if any such occurrence may happen. We urge the public to refrain from sharing unverified information and to show respect for the dignity and privacy of individuals and their families. This doesn’t only apply to PG [Gordhan], but also all those who were affected in the past,” Mbalula said.

“The family put it on record that indeed he was in hospital. It was correct for the family to do that given his standing in public but at the same time given the fact that those that are opposed to Gordhan seem to be on the overdrive of fake news in this regard, including some who made even public statements to wish him dead – which is unAfrican and at the same time, that’s not ubuntu,” Mbalula said.

[WATCH] This morning I visited Comrade Pravin Gordhan (PG) in hospital after receiving information from his family that he has been hospitalized.



Indeed, Comrade PG is currently in a critical condition and is receiving the necessary medical attention. He is surrounded by family… pic.twitter.com/ps4PQTkqbf — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) September 12, 2024

Mbalula said the focus should be on Gordhan’s recovery instead of spreading misinformation. He added that the ANC would continue to monitor the former minister’s condition and offer the party’s support to his family.

Mbalula also wished Gordhan a speedy recovery.

