Pravin Gordhan accused of interfering in SOEs

Gordhan "a minister with a penchant for interference and, at times, undermines the people he appoints.”

Former Eskom board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba has taken aim at Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, accusing him of interfering in state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Makgoba reportedly made the accusations in his latest book, Leadership for Transformation.

In an extract of the book, Makgoba said political involvement in Eskom was “inevitable” but what worried him was “the interference and micromanagement of politicians in the system”.

ALSO READ: ‘I did not interfere at Eskom’ − Pravin Gordhan

EWN reported the book also claimed Gordhan did not know how to distinguish between politics and governing SOEs.

Makgoba told Mail & Guardian his time at Eskom was “difficult”, and labelled Gordhan “a minister with a penchant for interference and, at times, undermines the people he appoints.”

Gordhan hits back

Gordhan denied the allegations in a radio interview on 702 last month, suggesting he was being made a scapegoat.

He said the utility needed to follow protocol and its own memorandum of incorporation when identifying a new permanent CEO.

“There is a shorter road that can be taken… I have not interfered, so that’s the kind of gossip that (should not be appeased). This is a formal legal process that needs to be followed and the board understands what it has to do,” said Gordhan.

ALSO READ: Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana resigns

The Eskom leadership crisis

Eskom has been without a permanent CEO since André de Ruyter left the utility in February. Former chief financial officer Calib Cassim appointed at the end of February to act in the position for six months.

To add to the woes, chairperson Mpho Makwana resigned from the board this week.

Gordhan announced Mteto Nyati will be appointed as Makwana’s replacement from next month.

“I am grateful for the opportunity afforded to me by the government of the Republic of South Africa to serve a second term as chairperson of the Board of Directors of Eskom SOC Limited.

“I wish Eskom and its people success and thank its committed stewards for their unstinting efforts to revive the utility,” Makwana said.