President Ramaphosa to address SA tonight

Anticipation builds as BRICS summit nears. President Ramaphosa to ready the nation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation on Sunday night to shed light on South Africa’s foreign policy and the upcoming Brics Summit.

The summit will take place from August 22nd to 24th at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

SA is this year’s chair under the theme: ‘Brics and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism.’

The theme covers five key priorities for 2023: addressing climate change challenges, revamping education and skills development, leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area, promoting post-pandemic recovery, and strengthening global cooperation.

Ramaposa‘s address is expected to start at 8pm.

What’s on the agenda?

The current Brics countries already make up more than 40% of all the people in the world and about 30% of the world’s money.

Because China’s economy could become bigger than America’s by 2035, several countries want to be ready for a future where the US dollar is not as important.

But, before new countries can join, the ones already in BRICS need to agree on the rules and plan for letting new countries join. This important discussion will be a main topic at the upcoming BRICS summit.

The summit’s agenda goes beyond considering new members, though.

South Africa’s interest in teaming up for vaccine manufacturing and advancing green hydrogen technology is also at the forefront of the agenda.

Meanwhile, Russia and China are reportedly seeking to work together to address challenges arising from international sanctions on microelectronics production. Additionally, the summit will address crucial social concerns, such as expanding healthcare, enhancing security strategies, and promoting peacekeeping efforts.

Will Putin attend?

The summit was overshadowed earlier this year when questions were raised over Russian Vladimir Putin‘s participation. There is an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Putin on war crimes relating to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. If he attended the summit in person, SA may have been compelled to arrest him

It was confirmed in July Putin would not attend in person, with foreign minister Mr Sergey Lavrov representing Russia. It is expected Putin will participate remotely.