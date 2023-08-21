Daily news update: Ramaphosa says Brics seeks fairness in global affairs; Angie Oeh dies, pressure on Molefi Ntseki and more

Here's your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s daily news update: President Cyril Ramaphosa says Brics countries seek to change rules to be fair ahead of the summit, 24-year-old Afrikaans rapper Angie Oeh loses battle with cancer and Molefi Ntseki pelted with bottles and missiles as Chiefs suffer another loss.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated South Africa’s “non-aligned” policy, saying that participants in the upcoming Brics summit are all seeking a change for fair global systems.

Ramaphosa on Sunday night addressed the nation on the country’s foreign policy and the crucial upcoming Brics summit to be held in Johannesburg next week.

Brics is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The summit, billed to be the most significant in Brics’ history, will have a bearing on South Africa’s relationships with other countries and its position globally.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo by Contributor/Getty Images

Angie Oeh dies

Twenty-four-year-old Afrikaans rapper, Angelique “Angie Oeh” Greeff has died. The star had been battling stage 4 lung cancer. Her death was confirmed by fellow musician and collaborator Pierre-Henri “Peach” van Pletzen.

“Our dearest Angie is gone. She died yesterday, 19 Aug, at 17:24 in Pretoria at the age of 24. Her partner, mother and I were with her until the end and she was not in pain.”

Angie Oeh. Picture: angue_oeh/Instagram.

Peach described Angie as “an incredible person who in a very short time made a big impact on many people’s lives”.

“Under that seemingly tough exterior was one of the softest and most beautiful people I’ve ever met. Life is so fragile and unpredictable”.

‘I don’t have the emotional strength to fight this’

Pressure on Ntseki

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has to be escorted out of the Mbombela Stadium with supporters expressing their dissatisfaction after a 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy on Sunday afternoon.

Amakhosi struggled to get into rhythm in the game, falling to their first loss of the season. And the supporters unfortunately threw missiles into the pitch at the end.

Molefe Ntseki. Picture: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter

Things just could not go their way with Galaxy matching them in every aspect of the game, and bossing them in most moments.

In the DStv Premiership exciting clash, Chiefs could have scored first when Ranga Chivaviro found himself in a prime position in the 10th minute, connecting seamlessly with a Reeve Frosler cross.

