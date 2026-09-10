‘He didn’t escape on his own’: Who let Rooigrond prisoner loose?

Inmate Edward Khomotso Madiba was recaptured within 72 hours of escaping from the Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre near Mafikeng.

Prison escapee Edward Khomotso Madiba has been caught after spending three days on the run, with Correctional Services claiming it was an inside job.

Madiba escaped from Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre near Mahikeng in the North West on Sunday.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) had launched a manhunt, with preliminary investigations indicating that the inmate cut through the burglar-bar door of the single cell.

However, authorities apprehended him at a flat in Brits in less than 72 hours.

Madiba had been held in a single cell at Rooigrond prison after previously escaping from the correctional facility.

He was serving a 20-year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and ammunition, kidnapping, and parole violation at the time of the escape.

A word of warning

Briefing the media at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Thursday, Correctional Services national commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale confirmed that Madiba will be transferred to the facility’s maximum-security division, also known as the C-Max section.

“Let me, therefore, send a clear message to anyone who may be contemplating an escape from a correctional facility: there is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide,” he warned.

Madiba moved through numerous locations after his escape, including the Borakalalo Game Reserve, Lebotloane and Damonsville before eventually moving to Brits, where he was apprehended.

Implications for officers

He said their investigations show that Madiba was assisted.

“We can confirm that this offender did not escape on his own,” Thobakgale said.

Thobakgale explained that investigators found items planted at the scene to create an impression that the inmate used them to escape.

“The scene itself had a number of decoy items, but what we are uncovering is that those decoy items were put there to create a picture that this offender went through those decoy items,” he said.

“It’s impossible to cut [burglar bars] and a [steel] door of a cell in a correctional facility from inside. You can only do that from the outside.

“It is impossible to do that and not be caught unless you have an electronic tool that has got power and speed that you utilise,” the commissioner added.

He said the stack of beds cannot be used to jump over a prison wall without a risk of falling on the other side.

“That stack of steel beds cannot be used to escape.”

Officials suspended

Thobakgale stressed that Madiba’s apprehension does not mean the end of the matter, as investigations are still ongoing.

Eight officials have already been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

“As I did indicate, I have appointed a national investigation team. They were on the ground with me on Tuesday.

“They are still on the ground, and we are giving them that opportunity to do their work and provide us with a report.

“This is an investigation that we would not want to drag because we would want to understand exactly what happened so that we are able to improve on our systems and ensure that we do not experience such escapes in the future.”

Disciplinaries

Thobakgale revealed that at least 173 DCS officials are going through disciplinary processes for various transgressions, including compromising security and contraband violations.

“The notices of suspension that were issued were followed through.”

Thobakgale said the department would continue to strengthen security measures, improve operational readiness, hold officials accountable where necessary, and work closely with law-enforcement partners to protect the integrity of the correctional system.