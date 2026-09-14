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Drug smuggling attempt busted at Leeuwkop maximum prison

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By Thembeka Mda

2 minute read

14 September 2026

02:05 pm

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Officials uncovered Mandrax tablets, crystal methamphetamine and cannabis hidden inside a radio.

Leeuwkop Prison bust failed drug smuggling attempt

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Department of Correctional Services (DCS) officials at the Leeuwkop Maximum Correctional Centre in Gauteng seized drugs hidden in a radio.

Officials seized the contraband before it could enter the correctional facility.

The interception happened during a routine security screening at the facility’s access control gate before every visit.

During the inspection, officials uncovered 140 Mandrax tablets, 32g of crystal methamphetamine and 216g of cannabis hidden inside the radio.

The swift detection of the contraband prevented the illicit substances from entering the correctional environment.

The search also prevented the substances from reaching offenders, while also safeguarding the security, order and rehabilitation programmes within the facility.

After discovering the substances, the police were notified immediately, as stipulated by the correctional service protocol.

According to a statement released by the DCS, the four individuals involved were detained at the centre and handed over to police together with the confiscated drugs for further processing and investigation.

Commitment to security

The department reiterated that this incident serves as a reminder of criminal elements’ ongoing attempts to undermine the correctional system by smuggling prohibited items.

It also highlighted the critical role played by correctional officials, whose alertness and commitment to security continue to prevent contraband from entering correctional facilities.

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The department of Correctional Services added that they remain determined in their efforts to curb the rate at which the smuggling of contraband happens

In addition to maintaining safe, secure and rehabilitation-focused correctional centres, the department remains confident in its attempts to stop drug smuggling.

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Department of Correctional Services Gauteng SAPS
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