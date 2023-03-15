Protest by e-hailing drivers causes chaos in Joburg

Citizen Reporter

A protest by e-hailing drivers caused havoc in some areas of Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic turmoil

The drivers’ go-slow caused major traffic headaches on busy roads across Johannesburg. The drivers reportedly blocked lanes on both the N1 and M1 highways by driving slowly.

They got off the highway at William Nicol Drive and disrupted businesses in the Fourways area. The entrance to the Design Quarter shopping centre was blocked by drivers for about two hours.

Watch: E-hailing drivers block entrance to Design Quarter

Uber strike outside Design Quarter. No one can get in out. pic.twitter.com/OjkVWzniXl — Tersia Oelofse (@TersiaOelofse) March 15, 2023

The drivers then moved towards Sandton. Some barricaded the road at Bowling Avenue and Katherine Street with burning tyres.

@TrafficSA Uber strike blocking Katherine Street & Charles crescent both lanes, use alternative routes. Police on scene— Minx🔥 (@minzikinz) March 15, 2023

#AVOID M1 North before Woodmead. Protest action. Earlier they were near Marlboro drive – where bowling goes into Katherine, they barricaded the road and are burning tyres. pic.twitter.com/SpDj8olSkD— Cliff – That's All (@PigSpotter) March 15, 2023

Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers had been deployed to the affected areas. He, however, did not yet know why the drivers were protesting.

Although Uber said its drivers were not taking part in the protest, its spokesperson Zweli Ngwenya told TimesLIVE that the disruptions were over rental cars.

“It’s drivers who were going to take cars from Moove, a partner to Uber. They are drivers affiliated to the Moove contract giving out rental cars,” he said.

Previous Uber and Bolt strike

In July and April last year, Uber and Bolt drivers protested over the rising fuel costs, among other things. They wanted the e-hailing companies to hike the fares to compensate for the rising costs of trips.

They also raised concerns over driver security, fare structuring and the downgrading of their vehicles.

A group of Uber drivers even stormed the e-hailing company’s offices in Sandton to try force an increase in fares.

The drivers said they were being exploited by Uber and Bolt and called on the government to regulate the e-hailing industry.

