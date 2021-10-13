Protests

Another Numsa strike planned for today

Citizen Reporter

Numsa said in a statement that SA Steel Mills was 'undermining collective bargaining by using scab labour'. 

Hundreds of Numsa workers marched from the Mary Fitzgerald Square to the Metals Engineering Industries Bargaining Council office in Marshalltown on 6 October 2021 to hand over the memorandum of their demands. It was part of the national strike by steel engineering workers who are demanding an 8% wage increase, among other things. Photo for illustration: Masego Mafata

Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are staging another protest geared towards the engineering sector, this time in the Sedibeng region in Gauteng. 

The latest protest will be staged at steel and engineering company SA Steel Mills’ premises in Meyerton, Vereeniging. 

The union said in a statement the company was “undermining collective bargaining by using scab labour”. 

Numsa deadlocked with employers in the engineering industry during wage negotiations last week. 

They are demanding an 8% increase across the board for the first year, and a CPI+2% improvement factor for the second and third years of employment. 

Steel factories were virtually empty due to thousands of workers attending rallies in Durban, the Northern Cape, Johannesburg, the Eastern and Western Cape last week

Members are expected to demonstrate peacefully outside the company’s gates from 10 am, “to highlight the ongoing engineering strike and the demands which workers are making.” 

On Monday, Numsa members picketed outside Spot On Dry Cleaners & Launderers in Johannesburg, due to the company’s refusal to grant the union organisational rights. 

On the same day, it was also revealed that Numsa was studying a new offer from the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (Seifsa). 

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union was receiving responses from regions on their proposal.

However, until an agreement is reached, Numsa pickets are continuing. 

Issues could also still arise due to the National Employers’ Association of South Africa’s (Neasa) opposition to Numsa’s “one-size-fits-all” approach.

Neasa employs the largest amount of workers in the steel industry in the country. 

Seifsa, Numsa return to wage talks after earlier impasse

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney

