WATCH: Major road closures as result of Cape Town taxi strike

The Mother City’s major roads were brought to a standstill on Thursday morning due to the Cape Town Taxi Strike.

This comes after taxis blocked major highways across the city, including the N2 highway.

Cape Town taxi strike

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) are marching to Premier Alan Winde’s office today.

There, they will hand over a memorandum over the impounding of taxis and unfair requirements for releasing the vehicles.

Their grievances also include authorities’ failure to issue operating licenses.

(CATA) Secretary-General Mandla Hermanus told Cape Town etc. about two thousand taxi operators from both organisations will be marching to the premier office.

“Taxis will depart from Nyanga and Khayelitsha at 7 am, and a march will commence at 10:30 am from District Six.

“A memorandum will be submitted to the Premier’s office at 11:30,” Hermanus said.

Reports also emerged on Thursday of at least five people having been taken to hospital after a number of Golden Arrows buses were set alight in Nyanga, amid the planned march by Cata and Codeta.

Finetown protests

Meanwhile in Gauteng, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is monitoring the situation in Finetown, south of Johannesburg after a night of violent protests.

Residents on Wednesday night blocked off a few arterial routes with rocks and burning tyres over electricity issues after Eskom disconnected the electricity in the area due to nonpayment and illegal connections.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told The Citizen that while the situation in the area has calmed down, officers will remain on high alert for any flareups in the area.

“We had received reports that passing vehicles on the Golden Highway, Provincial Road, K43 and the N1 were being stoned.

“Two trucks were torched, one on the N1 South at Grasmere and another at Provincial Road and K43, but they were later extinguished by firefighters,” Fihla said.

