Putco workers vow to continue strike action, despite termination threats

Siphumelele Khumalo

Putco workers have vowed to continue striking for a salary increase and bonuses dating back to 2020, despite the bus company confirming it will be firing about 1,000 employees for the illegal strike.

The employees parked their buses last week, demanding a 6% wage increase and their backpay.

On Wednesday, bus drivers picketed outside the Soweto and Pretoria depots, and were given until today 5pm to submit written submissions explaining why they should not be dismissed.

Police presence was heavy as workers who were striking blocked management from exiting the premises, saying they just wanted to be heard.

According to eNCA, many drivers sent their written submissions before the deadline via email and other channels because they were alarmed by the havoc that was taking place on work premises.

Another matter arose when passengers demanded their refunds for their unused tags.

One passenger said they use R800 a month for the bus tag and R200 a day on taxis.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the company would still be carrying out terminations as promised and has confirmed receiving written submissions from some employees, as requested.

“We can confirm that operations are still disrupted by the employees embarking on an illegal strike. There are still blockades. In the manner things are going, it makes one wonder if they will all hand in the written representation,” he said.

According to Xulu, workers were given three notices when they first embarked on the strike last Thursday.

He said workers were informed it was illegal and the company got an interdict, along with the ultimatum of the written representation. He added that the representations would be reviewed and the process of termination would begin soon after.

