WATCH: ‘Burning of Qur’an in Sweden an act of provocation’ – protestor

By Faizel Patel

A member of the Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council (OPAC) Africa has strongly condemned the burning of the holy Qur’an in Sweden calling it “an act of provocation”.

Khalid Mirza was speaking to The Citizen on the sidelines of a peaceful protest on Friday, at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown Junction, Johannesburg.

The Muslim community of South Africa were protesting over burning of the holy Qur’an outside the Swedish capital Stockholm’s main mosque last week.

Watch Khalid Mirza condemning the burning of the holy Qur’an

#QuranBurningProtest Khalid Mirza from the Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council has strongly condemned the burning of the holy Qur’an in Sweden, calling it an “act of provocation.” #Sweden #Quran #Muslim @TheCitizen_News Video: Nigel Sibanda. pic.twitter.com/hQIktNMS1O— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) July 7, 2023

Burning of Qur’an condemned

The Swedish government has condemned the “Islamophobic” act, after an international Islamic body called for measures to avoid future desecration of the holy Qur’an.

Mirza has condemned the burning of the Islam’s holiest book.

“It is not something that happened by mistake or by chance. It is planned terrorism and we as Muslims checked the Qur’an as our red line. If you will cross that red line, it is an unnecessary provocation and you take the responsibility of the consequences thereof.”

ALSO READ: SA Muslims take their pain over the burning of Quran in Sweden to the streets

Qur’an teaches respect

The head of the Islamic Circle of South Africa, Nadeem Ahmed, also condemned the burning of the Qur’an.

“They burnt the Qur’an, they insulted the Qur’an. The Qur’an is not only the book for the Muslims, we believe that this book is for the entire humanity.

“So, we should respect each and every religion whether it be a Muslim, Christian, Jew or Hindu or other faith,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed added the act of burning Islam’s holy book can divide close knit communities.

“Islam is not a terrorist religion… The message of Qur’an is peace, not terrorism.”

Freedom of expression

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: “We will teach the arrogant western people that it is not freedom of expression to insult the sacred values of Muslims”.

Al Jazeera reported that Ankara, the capital of Turkey, is currently holding up Sweden’s application for Nato membership on accusations that the Nordic nation harbours people Turkey considers “terrorists”.

ALSO READ: Muslim Lawyers Association calls for arrest of Indian PM Narendra Modi when he visits SA