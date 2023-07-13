JMPD monitoring protest in Klipfontein View in Midrand

By Faizel Patel

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said it is monitoring the scene of a protest in Klipfontein View in Midrand.

Protests erupted in the area early Thursday morning resulting in roads being barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

Speaking to The Citizen, JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers are monitoring the area.

Traffic

“There’s protest action in Klipfontein with Nancy Ndamase closed off to traffic with burning tyres and rocks. It is alleged that residents are protesting over service delivery issues and mainly prolonged power outages in the area.”

Fihla added that traffic on other routes is flowing smoothly.

“There are no other traffic disruptions in the area besides on Nancy Ndamase Street. Officers have been deployed and motorists are urged to exercise caution and to use alternative routes,” the JMPD‘s Fihla said.

Similar protests

In March, similar actions erupted in the same area resulting in roads being barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

A video shared with The Citizen at the time showed severely congested traffic as motorists made U-turns to avoid the chaos.

There has been a number of service delivery protests in various areas including Diepkloof, Diepsloot and Germiston.

Earlier this month, disgruntled residents of Buhle Park in Germiston blocked the roads with rocks and burning tyres protesting about not having electricity in the area for over a week.

