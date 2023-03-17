WATCH: JMPD monitoring protest action in Midrand

Faizel Patel

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers are monitoring the scene of a protest in Klipfontein View in Midrand.

Protests erupted in area early Friday morning resulting roads being barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

A video share with The Citizen showed severely congested traffic as motorists made U-turns to avoid the chaos.

Watch the video fo the protest action in Midrand

The JMPD officers are monitoring the scene of a protest in Klipfontein View, Midrand. Protestors blocked the roads with rocks and burning tyres. #JHBTraffic Video: Supplied. @TheCitizen_News @JoburgMPD pic.twitter.com/sNZYyYrEVU — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) March 17, 2023

Situation

Speaking to The Citizen, the JMPD’s Xolani Fihla said the area remains calm for the moment.

“We can confirm there were protests action earlier this morning at Allandale Road and Enoch Road in Klipfontein View in Midrand. Residents barricaded the roads with burning tyres and rocks.

“They were protesting over prolonged water outages in the area. Officers were deployed, they managed to clear the roadway and removed the debris. At the present moment, the situation is calm, the protestors have dispersed and officers will continue to monitor the area for further disruptions,” Fihla said.

ANC Tshwane march against DA

Meanwhile, the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) has warned people to behave themselves and protest peacefully or face the full might of the law.

The warning comes as the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for the “people’s march” in Tshwane on Friday.

ALSO READ: ANC Tshwane march against DA: Avoid these streets

Warning

Speaking to The Citizen, TMPD Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said officers are prepared for the march.

“This is not the first time we are hosting a march with the same capacity or more and there were no incidents. We are not only going to police this march as TMPD, we have assistance from the Saps.

“We are warning the criminals, if they might be thinking of using this march to commit crime, they should refrain themselves and not get into that particular march because we will be there and we will be ready,” Mahamba said.

Mahamba has warned motorists that a number of streets will be affected and avoid affected streets.

ALSO READ: National shutdown: Malema ‘assures’ Santaco taxis won’t be affected