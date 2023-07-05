Germiston road closed as EMPD monitor service delivery protest

By Faizel Patel

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) is monitoring the scene of a service delivery protest in Germiston.

Residents of Buhle Park in Germiston blocked the roads with rocks and burning tyres on Wednesday morning due to a service delivery protest.

It is believed that the residents are disgruntled about not having electricity in the area for over a week.

Alternate routes

The protest in Germiston has caused severe traffic delays on Osborn Road and motorists are advised to use Heidelberg Road as an alternative.

EMPD spokesperson Deliwe Ndlovu said the corner of R554 and Osborn Road has been closed due to the protest.

“The road is temporarily closed due to a service delivery protest. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid any further delays.

“No incidents have been reported and the EMPD is on the scene monitoring the situation,” said Ndlovu.

She said they will inform motorists when road will be reopened.

Diepsloot protest

Meanwhile, unrest continues to stir in South Africa with volatile protests in Diepsloot last week.

The protests originally took root due to the rising crime rate in Diepsloot, with locals calling for increased police presence and more effective law enforcement structure.

The residents delivered a memorandum to the Diepsloot police station saying they were fed up with the high levels of crime in the area.

Ramaphosa

Deputy chairperson of Diepsloot community forum Lefa Nkala said the residents were fed up with a lack of police visibility in their community.

“Our people are getting killed. These criminals will take your money, take your cellphone and kill you.

“We are not just dealing with normal criminals here but with people who are at war against the community of Diepsloot,” said Nkala.

He said they have made repeated attempts to speak to Ramaphosa.

“We have been asking the president. I’m sorry to say but it seems we are dealing with a very stubborn somebody here,” he said.

Additonal reporting by Sbonga Sibiya

