Motorists urged to avoid Soweto amid service delivery protest

Disgruntled protestors barricaded off Chris Hani Road and Klipspruit Valley Road with rocks and burning tyres over service delivery issues.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes following protest action in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

The protest action on Monday created sever traffic congestions and backlogs.

Traffic has been diverted via Elias Motswaledi and Moroka Nancefield Road, with motorists advised to stay clear of the area.

Protests

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla has urged motorists to take precautions when travelling in the area.

“Chris Hani and Klipspruit Valley Road in Soweto [are] barricaded off to traffic with burning tyres and rock. This is due to protest action there. It is alleged that residents of Chicken Farm informal settlement are protesting over prolonged power outages in the area.

“The situation is calm besides the closure, but this has impeded the movement of vehicles travelling along the route like the Rea Vaya bus services. JMPD officers are on scene and traffic is being diverted away from that closure,” Fihla said.

Earlier this month, about 179 employees embarked on an unprotected strike at the Rea Vaya depot over delays in 13th cheque payments and unhappiness with the terms.

Load shedding

Meanwhile, Eskom on Sunday shared the load shedding outlook with South Africans as the energy supplier battles to keep the lights on.

“Due to the slight improvement in generation performance and the adequate emergency reserves for the week ahead, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 16:00 today until 05:00 on Monday instead of Stage 3 as communicated earlier,” spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.

“Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Monday until 05:00 on Thursday, 18 January 2024. Eskom will continue to monitor the power system closely and communicate should any significant changes occur,” Mokwena said.

