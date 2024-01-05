Courts

By Faizel Patel

5 Jan 2024

Rea Vaya buses remain suspended despite labour court granting strike interdict

About 179 Rea Vaya employees embarked on an unprotected strike at its depot over delays in 13th cheque payments and unhappiness with the terms

Rea Vaya buses remain suspended despite labour court granting interdict halting unprotected strike

PioTrans, which operates Rea Vaya, has been placed under business rescue. Photo: X/ @Glamfairympolo

Rea Vaya said its buses remain suspended on Friday until further notice.

This is despite the business rescue practitioner of PioTrans, which operates Johannesburg’s Rea Vaya transport services, securing an interdict on Thursday against striking employees of the bus service.

“During this time, we advise passengers to look for alternative public transport. The City apologise to passengers for the inconvenience and will advise when the service returns to normal,” Rea Vaya said.

About 179 employees embarked on an unprotected strike at its depot over delays in 13th cheque payments and unhappiness with the terms.

Mahier Tayob, who took over as business rescue practitioner after PioTrans was placed in business rescue, approached the Labour Court in Johannesburg with an urgent application for an interdict.

Interdict

The interdict handed down by the Labour Court called upon employees and the unions to show cause on March 7 why an interim order, that the strike by the employees is declared to be unprotected, should not be made final.

“The striking employees are interdicted and restrained from embarking on an unlawful and unprotected strike and continuing to participate in the picket,” the court said.

ALSO READ: Rea Vaya bus depot blocked, transport services suspended

Business rescue

Piotrans was placed under business rescue in December after creditors tried to seize part of its fleet due to outstanding debt earlier this year.

It has been marred by problems preventing the company from running optimally.

Tayob said anyone found to have broken the law will be held to account.

Speaking to The Citizen, Tayob said he would not hesitate to refer any wrongdoers to the authorities.

“I am obliged in law to investigate the affairs of the entity and where there is criminal culpability you can rest assured there will be arrests. Not only will there be arrests, but if somebody has benefited because of impropriety that they have caused, I will seek to recover those funds.

“I am apprehensive about the possibility of sabotage which cannot be ruled out as a potential threat,” said Tayob.

A fuel supply firm and vehicle repair outlet that is allegedly owed more than R500 000 by the bus operator successfully applied for it to be placed under business rescue.

ALSO READ: ‘Sabotage can’t be ruled out as potential threat at Rea Vaya’ − business rescue practitioner

