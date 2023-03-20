National Shutdown: ‘SA not a banana republic’ – Mbalula

Faizel Patel

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said South Africa is “not a banana republic,” as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) kicked off its country-wide national shutdown.

Mbalula made the comments on Twitter on Sunday night as students began protesting in Braamfontein with the police intervening and a few arrests made.

National shutdown

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) which is leading the national shutdown kicked off their protest well before midnight on Sunday.

EFF demands

The red berets are demanding Ramaphosa step down and are protesting against the constant bouts of load shedding that South Africa has experienced for months.

Some areas across the country have already been hit by the planned nationwide national shutdown with Police Minister Bheki Cele saying at least 87 people have been arrested across the country.

SA not a banana republic

“EFF must take responsibility for their acts of violent propaganda. Innocent people will be at the receiving end not eff leadership… South Africa is not a banana republic Period!”

South africa is not a banana republic Period!— ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) March 19, 2023

Mbalula then asked EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi where he was which sparked a Twitter spat between the two.

“Am here at Braamfontein, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Where are you? Reckless and irresponsible leadership. Law and order must prevail we are a state not a banana republic,” tweeted Mbalula.

Protest peaceful ✌️ EFF must take responsibility for their acts of violence propaganda. Innocent people will be at the receiving end not eff leadership.— ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) March 19, 2023

Ndlozi hits back

However, Ndlozi hit back with his own tweets at Mbalula.

“You have a banana imagination. And stop lying you are not in Braam.

“Oh, it’s confirmed that you are in Kitchener’s beer hall…. Things you are known for!” tweeted Ndlozi.

You have a banana imagination. And stop lying you are not in Braam https://t.co/xHyir9jCUO— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 19, 2023

National shutdown arrests

Of the eighty-seven arrested, 41 were arrested in Gauteng, 29 in North West, 15 in Free State.

There were also arrests in other provinces such as Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, Cele said.

Mbalula on Twitter urged people to protest peacefully.

Tyres seized

During the media briefing early on Monday morning, Cele also said over 24 000 tyres have been found and confiscated by police and other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities will be monitoring roads and communities enforcing the law during the EFF protests.

