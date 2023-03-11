Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
11 Mar 2023
5:20 am
Protests

‘Nehawu strike may not last long’ – Wage deal on the cards?

Brian Sokutu

Political analyst Dale McKinley says government and unions will come to some agreement.

Dr Joe Phaahla / Health Department hospitals
Demonstrators picket outside Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg as part of Nehwau strike action on 9 March 2023. Picture: Michel Bega
As the protracted and crippling countrywide public sector wage strike enters its sixth day today – marred by violence, intimidation, arrests, deaths and disruption in health facilities – union federation Cosatu has expressed optimism about a deal being reached. At least four patients have died and six people arrested for public violence since the start of the strike, largely led by the Cosatu-affiliated National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu). While Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the federation was making “political interventions” towards reaching an amicable agreement, he joined his SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) counterpart Trevor...

