‘Don’t be stupid’ – Geordin Hill-Lewis talks tough ahead of EFF national shutdown 

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of a national shutdown planned by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for 20 March 2023.

The mayor recorded a video message lambasting the planned action stating “We will be open for business as usual. Those responsible for violence will be arrested.”

“Quite a few business owners and employers in our city have been in touch about the rumour of a so-called national shutdown on the 20th of March. Let me say, in Cape Town it’s going to be business as usual.”

The mayor promised that the city will do what it takes to ensure that children get to school on time, that workers can get to work and that the economy can keep running.

I’ve heard of a so-called "shutdown" planned for 20 March across SA.



Cape Town is focused on growing the economy to get more people into jobs & will not allow violence to disrupt this.



We will be open for business as usual. Those responsible for violence will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/bRvRrrIpYC— Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) March 10, 2023

Speaking directly to the organisers of the shutdown, Hill-Lewsi said; “our economy [has already] been brought to its knee by load shedding, corruption and so much else. What you are doing is hurting our economy, hurting businesses, hurting workers even more, exactly the opposite of what you stand for. Don’t be stupid. Don’t organise a national shutdown and don’t try that nonsense in Cape Town.”

National Shutdown

According to a report by News24, the EFF is planning a national shutdown on 20 March, demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load shedding.

The party has also issued warnings to communities to shut businesses down during the strike action or risk looting.

Police have, however, placed the onus on the EFF to ensure that its strike action does not turn violent and that protests remain peaceful.



Despite all this, the party continues its action on the ground to mobilise communities ahead of 20 March.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo told the publication that they have been going door-to-door to not only inform people of the action but to let them know how they can get involved.

Other organisations that plan to take part in the action include ​​the SA Federation of Trade Unions, the Land Party SA and the United Democratic Movement.

