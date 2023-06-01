Pretoria streets affected by Sisonke ‘illegal foreigners’ march

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

The Sisonke People’s Forum has announced a march scheduled for today, 1 June 2023, against illegal foreigners. The march is expected to impact several streets in Pretoria, prompting authorities to issue a warning to motorists and suggest alternative routes.

The forum confirmed that the marchers will assemble at Old Putco, located at the corner of Struben Street and Eskia Mphahlele Drive in Pretoria, starting from 9am in the morning. The forum explained that the purpose of the march is to raise awareness and express discontent regarding the presence of illegal foreigners in the area.

Route planned for march

Meanwhile, the planned route for the march is expected to have started from the gathering point, with the marchers proceeding along Cowie Street, making a left turn onto Struben Street, then right onto Sophie De Bruyn Street. From there, they will take a left onto Madiba Street until they reach the Union Buildings Triangle at Stanza Bopape Street.

Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said several key streets in the vicinity will be affected by the march, including Nelson Mandela Drive, Struben Street, Cowie Street, Paul Kruger Street, Steve Biko Street, Madiba Street, Stanza Bopape Street, Government Street, Hamilton Street, Thabo Sehume Street, Sisulu Street, Du Toit Street, Lillian Ngoyi Street, Sophie De Bruyn Street and Kgosi Mampuru Street.

“To ensure the safety and orderly progression of the march, the Tshwane Metro Police will deploy officers to monitor the event and manage traffic flow along the affected streets. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the affected areas and seek alternative routes to minimise disruptions,” he said.

Alternative routes

The suggested alternative routes include Jeff Masemola Street, Bloed Street, Nana Sita Street, Boom Street, Wessels Street, Eastwood Street, Park Street, Edmond Street, and Soutpansberg Road. By utilising these alternative routes, motorists can avoid any inconveniences caused by the march.

The Sisonke People’s Forum is expected to disperse from the Union Buildings, located at the end of the route, at approximately 15:15 in the afternoon. Mahamba confirmed that authorities will be present to oversee the safe conclusion of the march.