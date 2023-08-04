By Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
4 Aug 2023
5:45 am
Staff to be axed: Tshwane strike faces dismissal storm

Municipal workers defy Labour Court’s ruling that declared strike illegal.

Garbage is overflowing around Pretoria as the SAMWU strike continues for its second week, 3 August 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members involved in the illegal strike in the City of Tshwane face dismissal after many residents were left in prolonged power outages and other public services halted in the second week of the strike for salary increases. A privately employed cleaner agreed to speak anonymously and said she had to look over her back while cleaning the street. “Last week, workers came and told us we are not allowed to clean, but we don’t work for the city, so we must work,” she said. She said she was scared the municipal workers would return...

