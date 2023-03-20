WATCH: EFF entice Lenasia with Bollywood song during national shutdown

Faizel Patel

As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continues with their country-wide shutdown, a video has emerged of the party using Bollywood music to canvass for support for the protest.

The red berets called on the entire country to join them in their shutdown which began just shy of midnight on Sunday.

The EFF are demanding Ramaphosa step down and are protesting against the constant bouts of load shedding that South Africa has experienced for months.

Watch the video of the EFF in Lenasia

#NationalShutdown On Sunday, the EFF was reportedly enticing Lenasia residents with Bollywood music to join the national shutdown. Video: Supplied. #Lenasia #EFF pic.twitter.com/C3g6D3CX5u — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) March 20, 2023

The video first appeared on Dala U Crew’s Facebook Page.

Arrests

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday confirmed that 87 people around South Africa were arrested in connection with the national shutdown.

However, it was a video that was apparently shot in Lenasia that has gone viral showing the EFF rallying support for the shutdown.

It’s unclear who shot the video, which area of Lenasia the EFF was canvassing or even if was related to the protest.

Bollywood song

The video shows a bakkie driving down a street with an EFF’s leader Julius Malema emblazoned on the side.

Malema has visited the suburb on a few occasions in the past.

As the vehicle with EFF members approaches the car, the canvassing stops and is replaced with a Bollywood number with a vibey tune.

The driver of the vehicle can also be seen smiling as the music is blasted from the loud speakers.

Song name

After some digging, the song was identified as Main Agar Saamne from the movie Jhankar sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Alka Yagnik.

The name of song translated from Hindi Main Agar Saamne means “If I am in front of you”. This is quite apt as the EFF is in front of all South Africans during the national shutdown across the country.

The video has since gone viral and generated thousands of view and hundred comments, with many finding it quite hilarious and commended the EFF for the effort and canvassing for support in the largely Indian community.

