National shutdown: West Rand streets remain empty, shops closed

Getrude Makhafola

Businesses in downtown Randfontein and Krugersdorp in the West Rand were closed on Monday while state vehicles roamed the streets all day in anticipation of protestors taking part in the EFF’s national shutdown.

Even hawkers were nowhere to be seen, although taxis continued to ferry a few people to a few shopping malls that chose to open.

The EFF has in the past few days warned businesses to close down or face possible looting and vandalism.

Efforts by The Citizen to locate gatherings by EFF supporters drew a blank as none could be found in the two cities.

It is believed the local red berets instead travelled to Pretoria to take part in the march to the Union Buildings, led by party leader Julius Malema.

The usually busy Main Reef Road from the Randfontein CBD onto the Mohlakeng township was open for traffic, monitored by police vehicles. In Krugersdorp, only small shopping centres were open, mainly in suburban areas.

The nearby Kagiso township was also quiet.

In north-western Soweto, police nyalas could be seen lining the major R553 in Tshepisong. The busy road links Kagiso and the sprawling Soweto township.

Earlier attempts to shut down intersections in Protea Glen were swiftly attended to by the many officers flanked by Bidvest private security.

Rows of the security companies’ vehicles were also stationed at intersections leading into the various sections of Tshepisong.

N3 highway operating in KZN

Meanwhile, the N3 highway connecting Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is operating well after early morning attempts to obstruct the road along Bergville.

This is despite threats by the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal to shut down the crucial route and ensure no economic activity takes place for two days, including at the harbours.

The busy N3 combines leisure travel and freight movement and was heavily targeted during the July 2021 unrest that claimed at least 300 lives.

There were no incidents in KwaZulu-Natal by lunchtime apart from the N3 in the Free State, N3 Toll Route spokesperson Anita Heyl said.

“The N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng remain open to traffic. However, reports have been received of protestors stoning vehicles in the vicinity of Intabazwe near Harrismith in the Free State.

“Law enforcement services are on the scene, but road users are advised to approach the area with caution.”

There is a heavy police presence along the route in Bergville to monitor and respond to any incidents.

The EFF, supported by some political parties and trade unions, is demanding an end to unreliable electricity supply and that President Cyril Ramaphosa step down.

