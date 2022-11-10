Westbury community gatvol of gang shootings, camp outside cop shop

Kgomotso Phooko

The Westbury community camped outside the Sophia Town Police Station, in Johannesburg, saying they have had enough of gang related shootings in the area.

Gang shootings

The frustrated residents protested outside the police station on Tuesday night, after two people were shot in two separate incidents, on the same day.

Gang violence is rampant in the area. The senseless shootings are exacerbated by gang violence and drugs in the area.

The community camped outside the police station from Wednesday night, vowing not to move until their grievances pertaining to police visibility and search operations are met.

READ MORE: PSA strike: Roads to avoid in Pretoria on Thursday

Community member Jefferson Johnson said the police are well aware of drug kingpins and perpetrators who are responsible for the shootings but decide to turn a blind-eye.

He said they are willing to picket outside the station until a “reshuffle of members is conducted”.

Demands

“We slept here, it is our second day here. Even if it means being here forever, then so be it… If we can sort out a reshuffle at our police station and they meet our demands as the community.

“If they can make sure that they also conduct door-to-door searches and stop-and-searches,” said Johnson.

The outraged residents are also calling for Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela to “come and address their grievance”.

Empty promises

On Wednesday night, the district commissioner Major General Max Masha addressed the protesters outside the police station.

But the residents said they have “had enough unproductive meetings with Masha” and are not interested in what he has to say.

Community activist, Melissa Davids added that Masha promised them to start with police visibility and search operations as of Wednesday night, but this did not happen.

“He said not everything can be done immediately, however, the stop-and-search operations can commence immediately. But let me tell you, the stop-and-search did not take place. I went to drop off someone at half past four in the morning, and there was no police visibility,” said Davids.

NOW READ: PICS: Two alleged business robbers shot, eleven arrested in failed robbery