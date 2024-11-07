Woman attempts to storm stage after Ramaphosa unveils King Shaka statue [VIDEO]

The woman was whisked away by security before reaching the stage where President Ramaphosa was to address officials.

The towering statue of King Shaka unveiled by President Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu. Picture: X / @PresidencyZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave credence to royal history in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Thursday,7 November.

Ramaphosa was at the King Shaka International Airport outside eThekwini to unveil a statute of the man whose name dons the site of the celebrations.

King Misuzulu and government officials unveiled the roughly 10-metre tall tower showing King Shaka in an imposing warrior stance.

Danger averted

Proceedings were almost rudely interrupted as a woman in a white evening dress attempted to storm the stage during the post-unveiling speeches.

Two uniformed guards intercepted the woman before she began lashing out at the pair. Two larger guards in suits then took over, dragging the woman to the event’s periphery.

Watch: Woman attempts to storm stage at King Shaka statue unveiling

[WATCH] An unidentified woman tries to force her way through the police line, demanding to see King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at King Shaka International Airport where President Cyril Ramaphosa and the monarch are unveiling the statue of the founder of the Zulu nation.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/ii6PXKinVX November 7, 2024

The target of the woman is believed to be King Misuzulu but her motives have not yet been established.

Ramaphosa’s speech

During his speech, Ramaphosa paid homage to the current monarch, emphasising how the history of the Zulu kingdom permeated the South African landscape.

“Today is a truly historic day for the Zulu people, but it is also a historic day for the people of South Africa as a whole,” he said.

“King Shaka was a warrior king, he was a unifier, an outstanding leader, a reformer and a nation builder.

“This statue will not only inspire visitors to our country, it will also invite other visitors to come and see this statue —a representation of a great king,” Ramaphosa mused.

The President encouraged leaders at all levels to promote the history of early icons and legends, saying King Shaka’s contribution was an aspiration that spanned generations.

‘A king for all South Africans’

Ramaphosa held up King Shaka’s legacy as a source of pride being reclaimed by the current generation reaping the benefits of democracy.

“The statue that we unveiled, is a testament to unity, a testament to nation-building, of cohesion, of oneness. It talks to principled leadership that puts the greater good above narrow interests,” he continued.

Evoking pride and commitment to the intentions of King Shaka, Ramaphosa set a marker for future endeavours.

“We will reclaim our history, will ensure it is glorified in this generation, into the next and we will lift high our heroes.

“We will name our streets and our buildings after them. Yes, we write books about them, we will also make television shows about them and erect statues in their honour, just as we have done this morning,” the President bellowed.

Saying the statute was not only for KZN but for all South Africans, the President concluded:

“In the end, King Shaka was a king for all of us and we honour him as South Africans and we respect him as South Africans.

