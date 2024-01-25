‘You will always be in our hearts’ – Pupils share grief at memorial of 12 year old who drowned on school trip

Though police are investigating the drowning at Wag 'n Bietjie resort, the Education Department has recommended an independent investigation.

The community at Queenswood Primary School, Pretoria, is still reeling after the shock drowning of a 12-year-old girl, though a memorial at the school on Wednesday did give family, pupils and teachers a chance to share their grief.

Grade 7 pupil Latoya Temilton drowned at a leadership camp on Saturday. Family said they are still waiting for the full details of the incident to become apparent, as police investigations are underway.

ALSO READ: 16-year-old girl drowns at Durban Beach

The Gauteng Department of Education has also recommended that an independent investigation be done.

“Those who don’t know Latoya, she was loving, funny, joyful, helpful to those who needed help,” a classmate said at the memorial.

“What we will all remember about her is laughter, joy and her smile. We would just like to say rest peacefully, Latoya, you will always be in our hearts.”

Speaking to NewzroomAfrika, Latoya’s sister Palesa said the family still has questions about how she drowned.

“We still don’t know what happened for sure to Latoya and it hurts because each and every day we question what happened,” Palesa said between tears.

Allegations about Letoya’s drowning

947 radio host Anele Mdoda also posted on X that: “Latoya Temilton drowned at a school camp. Laerskool Queenswood then told the parents and pupils to not say anything to anyone and keep it under wraps. I am told this by a parent of the school.”

The anonymous parent also told 947 that the school children were left unsupervised at the poolside.

“The teachers were hanging around, not far off from the pool area but on the far end of the pool,” she said.

It is unclear how Latoya fell into the pool.

According to media reports, Latoya’s family received a call from the school’s principal at about 3pm alerting them that the school pupil had fallen and hit her head. The family says the principal would not give them more details at the time. Thirty minutes later, he allegedly told Latoya’s mother that her daughter had passed away.

He did not go into detail, however, approximately 30 minutes later he called and told the family that their daughter had passed.

Journalist Buhle Mbhele posted on X: “When Latoya drowned, it is reported the teachers instructed two boys to get her body out of the pool. They saw her eyes wide open, blood coming out from her eyes, nose and ears.”

When Latoya drowned, it is reported the teachers instructed two boys to get her body out of the pool. They saw her eyes wide open, blood coming out from her eyes, nose and ears.



I can only imagine how traumatic this has been for them. 🥹🙇🏾💔



Great work @ZikhonaTshona 🤝🏾✨. https://t.co/1HzzWf3tz6 — Buhle Mbhele 🤍 (@buhlembhele_) January 24, 2024

Investigation underway

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department was saddened by the death of the Grade 7 pupil, and the district and school have visited the family to convey their condolences.

“According to information at our disposal, the school went on an approved one-day excursion to Wag ‘n Bietjie Resort in Witkoppen, Olifantsfontein,” the department said.

“Reports allege that the learner unfortunately drowned during the excursion. Chiloane has recommended that an independent investigation be conducted.

ALSO READ: Two drown during cleansing ritual in Joburg river

“As such, the process of appointing an independent law firm is underway. The law firm will be introduced to the school management team and the learner’s family subsequent to their appointment.”

The department said it is hopeful an independent investigation into the incident will assist to determine exactly what happened.

Previous incidents of drownings

This is not the first drowning of a pupil at a school camp trip.

In 2020 Parktown boys Grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi, drowned at a leadership school camp in Nyati Bush and River Break lodge. The principal of his school allegedly told the students to not tell anyone about the incident.

ALSO READ: How did Enoch Mpianzi drown in river during school camp?

In 2021, Xolani High School Grade 10 student Avethandwa Nokhangela also drowned at a leadership school camp in Palm Springs Resort.

In 2022, Mandla Chauke, a Grade 6 student at Refalotse Primary School, drowned in a swimming pool on a school trip.