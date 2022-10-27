Watch: White man in Meyerton caught on video shouting the k-word at a black man

Kgomotso Phooko

In a recent racism video, taken in the town of Meyerton, north of Vereeniging, a white presumably Afrikaans man was recorded hurling racist insults at a black man, calling him a Kaffir.

K-word slur

A Kaffir (the term is also known as the k-word) is an offensive slur which white people commonly used to refer to black people during apartheid.

South Africans have their plates full but there will always be space for arrogant chauvinists who are still stuck in the old days.

In the video, the black man is sat on the ground, holding what looks like a sharp object in his hand and the white racist standing looking at him.

The black man wearing what we can assume as a waiter uniform then stumbles, before standing up. He then stood few meters away from the man and shouts “I am not a Kaffir, stop calling me a Kaffir, I promise I will stab you to death.”

READ MORE: WATCH: More racism allegations at Stellenbosch University after student urinates on desk

This happens in full view of people outside the Midvaal Slaghuis butchery, who are also yelling at the white man, the waiter then repeatedly yells “Do it again.”

Other women who are equally enraged by the man’s racist slur also chant “Are mo betseng!”, which translates to “let’s beat him up”.

In response the white man holds a middle finger to the waiter. “You must go back to where you come from, you are not from here in South Africa. This is our ancestors’ land,” said the woman taking the video.

The white man keeps gesturing with his middle finger and approaching the black man who keeps backing away.

The black man is then taken away by another white man into what looks like a small complex. The racist man turns to look at the crowd, gesturing with his middle finger at them and also calling them Kaffirs.

Watch: White man calls a black employee at Mayerton a kaffir

????Black Worker Gets Called A "Kaffir"????



WATCH ????- A black employee who works at a local business in Meyerton is seen being assaulted by a white client. The worker was reacting to being called a "kaffir". Black residents say that racism & abuse is very common in the area. pic.twitter.com/avIcCK5pik— The Insight Factor (@insightfactor) October 26, 2022

The residents said that racism is common in the neighborhood and it is usually aimed at black people.

NOW READ: SA needs a new effective plan in the fight against racism and GBV