AZAPO lays charges against the woman who blamed racist rant on diabetes

The Azanian People’s Organisation (AZAPO) laid charges against Belinda Migor, a racist woman who called for the killing of black people.

Migor (60) is the owner of Gauteng bookkeeping company, JSC Office Support, blamed her racist outburst on diabetes.

Belinda Migor’s racist rant

Migor’s now-viral voice note was allegedly leaked from a WhatsApp group titled ‘Pit Bulls Be My Voice’.

Multiple charges

Azapo’s publicist secretariat, Gaontebale Nodoba, has since opened a case of multiple charges against Migor at the Krugersdorp police station.

“This unprovoked, disrespectful and malicious racist rant is indicative of white fragility among privileged, racist white society in a country with a defective, quasi, bourgeoise democracy”, said Nodaba.

“AZAPO condemns in the strongest terms Belinda Migor’s meditated and calculated racist claptrap, insults and disrespect for black people”.

Inciting violence and genocide

They pressed charges against her for inciting violence and genocide against black people, as well as crimen injuria, inciting hate speech through bigotry, intolerance and insolence.

Nondoba said they were outraged by the blatant racist slurs and condemns her disrespectful and malicious slurs comments of black people.

The organisation has also launched an online petition calling for Migor to face the consequences of her hate towards black people and be criminally charged.

Voice note transcript

“I still agree with you wholeheartedly. What I say is ban the black men. They rape, they steal, they kill. Worse than any pit bull could and they get away with it,” said Migor in the voice note.

“Ban those that are making the laws, ban Ekurhuleni, ban the black men. Get all the black women and cut out their uteruses and ovaries so they cannot procreate. Because they will all turn the same. Because they are all the same.”

“I’m very passionate about this. Ban them. Kill them. Shoot them. Get rid of them because they are the problem, not pit bulls. Not animals”.

“Animals are beautiful and they deserve a warm bed, food, love and attention and everything else. God created those animals. Who created the black men? Do you think God? I do not think so”.

March against ‘unrepentant, shameless racists’

Nodoba said they will picket outside Migor’s workplace on Monday and call on all black people to join them.

“AZAPO will not rest until this unrepentant white racist, Belinda Migori, is fired from her workplace, criminally tried and removed from society for her offensive and heinous crime against black people”.

“Minor is nothing less compared to the assassin Janusz Walus – unapologetic, unrepentant and shameless racists who are toxins toAzania and deserve to be behind bars forever,”he added.

