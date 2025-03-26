Corruption crisis deepens within Gauteng police force

Gauteng’s police arrests reveal the extent of corruption, with concerns growing about leadership accountability and SAPS’ internal controls.

The recent wave of arrests within Gauteng’s police force has highlighted the deep level of corruption within the South African Police Service (Saps).

In Gauteng alone, seven police officers have been arrested in the past week for various offences, including hijacking, and involvement in criminal syndicates, while other arrests included Gauteng traffic police.

One of the most significant arrests was that of the Norwood Police station commander, who was taken into custody by the Gauteng Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit last week.

Gauteng police officers arrested for various offences

The commander faces charges of theft, fraud and defeating the ends of justice, linked to a fake operation in which goods worth R165 000 were confiscated and later disappeared.

Two more officers were arrested on Thursday for their alleged role in blue-light robberies, with links to truck hijackings and carjackings in Kempton Park.

Chair of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron acknowledged the widespread corruption, citing concerns about the effectiveness of Saps’ anti-corruption measures.

“There’s no doubt that corruption within the police force is a systemic issue, but it does seem like there is some pushback against it. What concerns me most is the sheer scale of the problem.

“I’m particularly worried about whether the senior ranks of Saps are clean enough for a meaningful crackdown on corruption.

Concerns about effectiveness of Saps’ anti-corruption measures

“While it’s good to remove lower-ranking corrupt officers, real change will not happen unless leadership issues are addressed. Corruption among senior officers is a bigger problem than many would like to admit,” he said.

Cameron also questioned the effectiveness of Saps’ internal controls, particularly lifestyle audits.

“Saps claims to have internal systems in place to flag suspicious behaviour, but I have personally seen senior officers at events wearing expensive luxury items that are unaffordable on a police salary.

“This extends to high-end vehicles – some own multiple luxury cars – which simply isn’t possible within the income structure of the Saps, even at senior levels.

“Current internal measures are inadequate to tackle the issue. I, among others, have been calling for a complete overhaul of the Saps disciplinary process.”

Concern about Ipid

“I’m especially concerned about the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid) independence – I have been for a long time – but, more recently, their investigation into the provincial commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal has a very political feel to it.

“Ipid doesn’t have the power it needs and it’s severely underfunded.

“The proposed budget amendments look promising, so we’re hopeful that we’ll succeed in increasing its budget to give it better resources.” Cameron said.

William Els, a senior crime expert at the Institute for Security Studies, said corruption within Saps was a well-documented and deeply entrenched problem.

“If you look at the levels of corruption within the police, the police are currently rated as the most corrupt state department in South Africa.

Police most corrupt dept in SA

“Trust in the police is extremely low because of this and other factors,” he said.

“The impact of this corruption is immeasurable. Court dockets go missing, cases are not prosecuted due to bribery and justice is often compromised. There are many rotten apples in the system, though it’s important to emphasize that not all officers are corrupt. However, the problem is growing, and we need an effective strategy to address it.”

While the recent arrests in Gauteng signal some progress, Els said that these actions are not enough.

“A more comprehensive strategy is needed. Most importantly, there must be consequences. We cannot allow a culture of impunity where police officers act as if they are above the law.”

He also called for reforms targeting Saps leadership.

Reforms for leadership

“The problem starts at the top, and it must be addressed. This is also an ideal opportunity for the minister to instruct the national police management to develop a comprehensive strategy to curb corruption within the ranks.

“Coupled with strict consequences, this is essential to rebuilding the integrity of the police service and ensuring lasting change.”

