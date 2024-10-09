Ramaphosa conveys condolences following Rhema founder Pastor Ray McCauley’s passing

McCauley’s son said his father had stepped back from active church duties at Rhema.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness following the passing of the founder of Rhema Bible Church, Ray McCauley.

McCauley, who was also the former co-chairperson of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa, died on Tuesday evening surrounded by his family and loved ones.

He was 75 years old.

‘A remarkable leader’

Ramaphosa conveyed “his deep condolences” to McCauley’s wife Zelda, his children, the extended family and the large community of the Rhema Bible Church.

“Pastor Ray’s passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers within and beyond the Rhema community. May his soul rest in peace.”

Legacy will continue, says son

McCauley’s son Joshua said his father had stepped back from active church duties at Rhema.

“His enduring legacy as a servant leader will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime.”

Joshua thanked South Africans for their support, adding that further details about his father’s funeral would be communicated.

Tributes

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for the church leader, including from American evangelist and author Rick Godwin and former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

“So sad to learn my close friend, Ps Ray McCauley, for over 35 years is now with the Lord. Ray gave me opportunity + acceptance in my early years. He was a powerful leader who cast a huge shadow + will be deeply missed. RIP my friend.”

Madonsela said she was saddened by McCauley’s passing.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Pastor Ray MaCauley. I will always remember him as a person who pioneered inclusive worship long before others did and a leader who stood resolute on matters of integrity in state affairs, supporting the Public Protector without equivocation. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, the Rhema family and the faith community.”

Rhema Bible Church was founded in 1979 with 13 people in attendance in the home of McCauley’s parents after he returned from Bible School in the USA.

