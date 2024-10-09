Rhema Bible Church founder Pastor Ray McCauley dies at 75

McCauley passed away on Tuesday evening surrounded by his family and loved ones

Rhema Bible Church founder and church leader Pastor Ray McCauley has died.

McCauley passed away on Tuesday evening surrounded by his family and loved ones, his son Joshua McCauley said.

He was 75-years-old.

“It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the passing of renowned South African evangelical leader and founder of Rhema Bible Church, Pastor Ray McCauley.

“Pastor Ray has gone to be with the Lord peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones at 18h46 (Tuesday, October 8),” Joshua McCauley said.

Church duties

Joshua said his father had stepped back from active church duties at Rhema, but remained fully committed to serving the “body of Christ.”

“His enduring legacy as a servant leader will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime.”

Joshua thanked South Africans for their support adding that further details about his father funeral would be communicated.

ALSO READ: Archbishop Desmond Tutu passes away

Tributes

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for the church leader including from American evangelist and author Rick Godwin

“So sad to learn my close friend, Ps Ray McCauley, for over 35 yrs is now with the Lord. Ray gave me opportunity + acceptance in my early yrs. He was a powerful leader who cast a huge shadow + will be deeply missed. RIP my friend”.

So sad to learn my close friend, Ps Ray McCauley, for over 35 yrs is now with the Lord. Ray gave me opportunity + acceptance in my early yrs. He was a powerful leader who cast a huge shadow + will be deeply missed. RIP my friend. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/i0yMzW5kcz — Rick Godwin (@ricklgodwin) October 8, 2024

“Rest in peace Pastor Ray Mccauley, one of the first pastors to defy Apartheid laws and welcome people of all races in his church. He led a non-racial church in the heat of Apartheid when it was not fashionable,” said SA influencer Sithale Kgaugelo.

ALSO READ: Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan dies