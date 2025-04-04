South Africa

Ramaphosa resignation march: These Tshwane streets affected

By Faizel Patel

4 Apr 2025

05:57 am

"After reaching the Union Buildings, participants plan to occupy the Office of the President peacefully."

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has warned that several streets would be affected on Friday due to a national shutdown march by the Defend South Africa movement.

The march is expected to take place at 10am on Friday from the Old Putco Depot (Marabastad) to the Union Buildings.

The Defend South Africa movement said the march will be “peaceful.

“After reaching the Union Buildings, participants plan to occupy the Office of the President peacefully until their demands are addressed.”

Affected streets

Several streets in Tshwane are expected to be affected by the march.

Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba urged motorists to approach the affected streets with caution.

“They are calling for an immediate resignation of President Ramaphosa.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Moeletsi Mbeki criticises Ramaphosa: ‘He’s been a very weak president’

Route

Mahamba said outlined the route the marches will be taking.

“From the gathering point, they will join Struben Street and proceed until they turn right onto Nelson Mandela Drive and turn left at Stanza Bopape Street and proceed straight until they reach the Union Buildings.”

The following streets will be affected:

  • Struben Street
  •  Cowie Street
  • Kgosi Mampuru Street
  • Bosman Street
  • Sophie de Bryun Street
  • Paul Kruger Street
  • Thabo Sehume Street
  • Lillian Ngoyi Street
  • Du Toit Street
  • Nelson Mandela Drive
  • Madiba Street
  •  Hamilton Street

Alternatives

Mahamba advised motorists to use alternative routes.

  • Nana Sita Street
  • Francis Braard Street
  • WF Nkomo Street
  • Bloed Street

Mahamba said the Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service (Saps) officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.

Reasons for march

In a post on its website, the Defend South Africa movement said the ascendence of Ramaphosa to the Presidency “has been characterized by corruption right from within the ANC in 2017 when he was elected the president of the ANC.”

“His administration from 2018 to now (full 7 years) has been characterized by corruption, with the Phala-Phala scandal the worst scandal to have ever hit a South African president. To make matters worse, the economy has been in recession since 2019, and the thorn of illegal immigration and foreigners taking over the informal economy has only worsened,” the organization said.

ALSO READ: Should Paul Mashatile be president? This ANC veteran thinks so

