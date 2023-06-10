Ramaphosa briefs Xi Jinping on African leaders’ peace mission to Ukraine, Russia

By Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa has briefed Chinese President Xi Jinping on the African Leaders Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia as he grapples with a diplomatic conundrum of switching the venue of the upcoming Brics summit to avoid having to execute an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest for Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

Peace mission

African leaders seeking to broker peace in the Ukraine war are set to launch their mission “in mid-June,” a statement from the Presidency said on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa said last month that Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had each agreed to receive a six-member African peace team.

The president also briefed Putin on Thursday about the upcoming peace mission.

China peace plan

President Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya the president Ramaphosa noted the peace plan that had been proposed by China.

“He affirmed South Africa’s and the African leaders support of initiatives that are aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict. President Xi Jinping commended the initiative by the African continent and acknowledged the impact the conflict has had on human lives and on food security in Africa.”

“The leaders also discussed their cooperation at BRICS and preparations for the upcoming summit. They both committed to work towards a successful summit, Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa to decide

On Wednesday Ramaphosa stressed that he will be the one to decide if Putin will be visiting the country for the Brics summit in August after African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula hinted that South Africa could rescind its invitation to Putin due to the country’s international obligations as a Rome Statute signatory.

Ramaphosa made the remarks after bilateral talks with his Portuguese counterpart President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa, who is on a state visit to South Africa, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

President Ramaphosa said the issue of Putin attending the Brics summit was being discussed.

“I will be the one who will say this is going to happen. You point to your watch, in politics, time is something that is like that. So, you will hear from me and we will be able to announce precisely what is going to happen with regards to the Brics summit,” Ramaphosa said.

