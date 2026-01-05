South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Ramaphosa’s breakaway to Mauritius was ‘no secret,’ Presidency says

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

5 January 2026

08:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Questions around Ramaphosa’s brief holiday were raised last week.

Ramaphosa's breakaway to Mauritius was 'no secret,' Presidency says

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The Presidency says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s brief breakaway to Mauritius was “no secret” and that Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe was in charge of the country while the president was away.

Questions around Ramaphosa’s brief holiday were raised last week.

Mauritius break

It is understood that the president, together with his support team, went to the island over the Christmas period to unwind. He appeared relaxed and rejuvenated as he delivered his New Year’s message to South Africans.

Ramaphosa thanked South Africans for their sacrifices during a difficult 2025, adding that every citizen’s input will help build the South Africa of our dreams.”

According to a report, Ramaphosa’s holiday to Mauritius on board a South African Air Force Beechcraft King was kept secret, and no acting president was appointed in his place while he was out of the country.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa names new Presidential Climate Commission

‘No secret’

However, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, told The Citizen that this was not true.

“Firstly, the trip to Mauritius was not a secret. How can the president boarding a commercial flight be a secret? Were there no other passengers on the flight or other people at the airport?

“Secondly, minister Mantashe was the acting president between the 21st and 27th of December. It will be unconstitutional to leave the country without an acting president. Indeed, the president paid his own way to a short family vacation to Mauritius. Why is that an issue? Is there a law that says he can’t go on holiday? Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa cleared

Last week, the Public Protector cleared the Presidency and the Department of Defence (DoD) of any wrongdoing in relation to catering expenses in the Presidential aircraft Inkwazi scandal.

RELATED ARTICLES

In the Inkwazi scandal, passengers aboard President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plane enjoyed lavish meals and drinks on their return from the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II, at a cost of R24 000 per head.

The Public Protector’s probe followed a complaint from DA leader Johan Steenhuisen following media reports about the scandal in 2023.

ALSO READ: SA ‘serious about fighting financial crime and corruption’ — Ramaphosa

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Editor’s Choice Gwede Mantashe Mauritius New Year presidency South African Air Force (SAAF) South African National Defence Force (SANDF)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Ramaphosa’s breakaway to Mauritius was ‘no secret,’ Presidency says
News Weather warning: Watch out for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Sunday
World What we know about the US attacks on Venezuela
News Brace yourself for 54-hour water outage in Johannesburg: These areas will be affected
News East London security guard assault: Suspect now without a job

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp