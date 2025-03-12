30 million litres of raw sewage flowing into Jukskei River and Hartbeespoort Dam

The sewage spillage represents just one facet of a larger water pollution crisis affecting SA, with Gauteng identified as the epicentre.

Filthy Juskei River in Alexandra after a heavy storm on Monday evening in Johannesburg, 14 November 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

An alarming 30 million litres of raw sewage is spilling into the Jukskei River and ultimately flowing into Hartbeespoort Dam due to malfunctioning infrastructure at the Zandspruit wastewater pump station.

Department of Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo revealed this during a recent oversight inspection.

The deputy minister’s findings came during a comprehensive two-day oversight visit to various water facilities in Gauteng, during which he inspected critical sites, including wastewater treatment works and polluted waterways.

“Water pollution is a crisis in this country, and it needs to be treated as such,” Seitlholo emphasised after witnessing the extensive sewage spillage firsthand.

Despite ongoing restoration efforts by the City of Johannesburg, the situation remains critical.

Government’s response to water infrastructure failure

Seitlholo stated that the Department of Water and Sanitation, through its Compliance and Enforcement Unit, would maintain vigilant monitoring of the pump station and address the broader issue of failing municipal wastewater infrastructure throughout the region.

The deputy minister stressed that polluters, including mining industries and agricultural operations, must be held accountable through the polluter-pay principle.

He emphasised that the department is committed to enforcing these standards.

Broader water pollution crisis

The sewage spillage represents just one facet of a larger water pollution crisis affecting South Africa, with Gauteng identified as the epicentre due to its status as the country’s economic hub.

“Society needs to understand that the value chain of water does not start at the water tap, but it rather starts at the rivers or wetlands.

“Polluted water has a direct impact on the quality of the final product — potable water.

“Therefore, we need to take the issues of water pollution seriously because if our rivers are polluted and contaminated, it becomes costly for the entities that treat water in bulk,” Seitlholo explained.

Additional environmental challenges

During his inspection tour, the deputy minister also visited the Blesbokspruit Wetlands, a Ramsar site of international importance that is severely infested with water hyacinths across approximately 12km.

Despite removal efforts through manual labour and biological control led by Rhodes University’s Centre for Biological Control, the invasive plant continues to spread and damage the wetland’s ecosystem.

At the Vaal River Barrage Reservoir, hyacinth infestation has been reduced from approximately 400 hectares last year to just 12 hectares by March 2025 through combined community action, biological control, and chemical treatments.

Community-led solutions to water pollution crisis

Despite the infrastructure challenges, Seitlholo commended Alexandra community members who have taken the initiative to rehabilitate sections of the Jukskei River by removing litter and debris.

He said these community efforts have not only improved water quality, but also educated residents about the consequences of water pollution.

“We need this societal approach to tackle this problem, and we wish to see communities and stakeholders joining hands with the department to fight the scourge of water pollution and the eradication of invasive aquatic weeds,” the deputy minister said.

Industrial impact and treatment efforts

The oversight visit also included an inspection of the East Basin Acid Mine Drainage Treatment Plant managed by the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority, which treats toxic water from abandoned mines in Ekurhuleni where oxidised sulfide minerals create acidic conditions that severely impact water quality and ecosystems.

As South Africa commemorates Water Month in March, Seitlholo urged citizens to protect water sources.

He promised continued departmental efforts to combat pollution and improve water quality throughout the nation’s waterways, with particular attention to the critical situation at the Zandspruit wastewater pump station and its impact on the Jukskei River and Hartbeespoort Dam.

