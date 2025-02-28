Tshwane’s Rosslyn clinic closes due to sewerage issues

If all goes well, the clinic is expected to be operational by Monday, according to the City of Tshwane.

The City of Tshwane has informed residents that Rosslyn Clinic will be temporarily closed for three days.

The clinic is set to be closed from Friday, 28 February, until Sunday, 2 March 2025.

The city stated on Thursday that the closure was necessary due to challenges experienced with the sewerage system, which required immediate repairs to prevent further damage.

Alternative clinics

To access primary healthcare services, Rosslyn Clinic patients have been instructed to visit alternative clinics in the area:

Karen Park Clinic

Jack Hindon Clinic

KT Motubatse Clinic

Soshanguve Block TT Clinic

The city further stated that, if all goes well, the clinic is expected to be operational by Monday, 3 March 2025.

“Residents will be kept informed of developments,” the city concluded.

Clinic services in Ga-Rankuwa

Clinic services resume after flooding in Ga-Rankuwa.

This comes after Ga-Rankuwa’s Phedisong 4 Clinic in Tshwane was forced to close temporarily on Monday following heavy rains that caused flooding.

The downpour began on Sunday afternoon and caused water to seep into the facility through the doors, leading to a temporary closure.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the clinic was closed for three hours to allow for a cleanup, assessment of the impact, and planning for necessary repairs.

Images and reports shared on social media highlighted the extent of the flooding.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba confirmed that operations at the Phedisong 4 clinic resumed on the same day.

“There was a diversion of emergency clients to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and facility referrals by medical staff to ensure continuity of quality healthcare,” he said.

Residents affected by the Rosslyn Clinic closure are advised to visit the designated alternative clinics until services resume.

