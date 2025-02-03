SANDF dismisses claims soldiers are ‘trapped’ and M23 is ‘monitoring their movement’

South African Nation Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini denied that SA troops were starving.

South African soldiers are “trapped” in their bases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) while M23 rebels are outside “monitoring their movement”.

South African Nation Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini denied that SA troops were starving, disarmed and being held hostage. This was a reaction to weekend reports that the soldiers were being held hostage by rebels at their base.

“I want to repeat what I have been saying all along that our troops have not been disarmed whatsoever. No one has gained entry into our bases and taken control,” Dlamini said.

Communication

Our soldiers have all that belongs to them. Telephone communications are difficult in any situation of this nature, but we can reach our members. I have been in contact with some of our members as late as this morning.

“The entire place would have network challenges, like any other in a situation where there is fighting, but we are communicating,” Dlamini said yesterday.

SANDF Union secretary Pikkie Greeff yesterday said: “The soldiers were in the base last [time] I had a report. They are not unarmed. “There are no hostilities ongoing. The M23 controls movement around the base but not the base itself.”

‘Food shortages’

Greeff said he received his last report on Friday. On Sunday, local media were quoting anonymous soldiers saying the situation was bad in a way that they had run out of food and disarmed, while some were being kept as hostages.

Dlamini denied there were food shortages. But Greeff said food was “in its rations and water is from the Uruguayan base next door”.

“Our soldiers await further instruction. Septic tanks are an issue because the situation can’t be replaced/exchanged. In a sense, I suppose they are hostages – a precarious situation they find themselves in,” Greeff said.

Goma

SANDF combatants are part of the South African Development Community peacekeeping mission team fighting against rebels trying to topple the DRC government.

On Friday, Dlamini told The Citizen that the situation was tense in Goma, an area where 14 members of the SANDF were killed by the M23 rebels, who are backed by the Rwandan army Yesterday, DA defence spokesperson Chris Hattingh said authorities were not responsibly responsive about the issues.

“With M23 firmly in control of the area, our information is that armed SA soldiers can venture out of their bases only with the consent of M23,” Hattingh said. “Our stance is that South Africa should withdraw from the mission.

Solution

An immediate solution should be found so that the wounded soldiers can be taken back to SA as well as to repatriate our deceased.”

However, Hattingh said there were no indications that the soldiers did not have adequate food. He, however, added that the withdrawal of the forces may take longer.

“Withdrawing soldiers from conflict areas can be a complex and lengthy process for several interconnected reasons, including logistical, political and security challenges.”

Hattingh further said the SANDF had for all intents and purposes lost its C130 transport fleet so any air logistical support needed to be procured and may not necessarily venture into areas of conflict.

“Heavy weapons and vehicles must be retrieved and this will require careful planning. Withdrawal may expose soldiers to ambushes or attacks by enemy forces or insurgents. “Many different armed groups are operating in the area.

“Our troops may be required to be withdrawn gradually to maintain security in the region as they exit without putting the local communities at risk. Diplomatic agreements may be required to determine withdrawal conditions, which can delay the process.”

‘Withdrawal negotiation’

He said the withdrawal negotiation process may include the governments of the DRC and Rwanda, M23 and other forces that are also active in North Kivu in the DRC.

“Our troops also may need time to prepare tactically to avoid casualties during withdrawal. Our military assets must be safely removed or destroyed to prevent M23 and other groups from capturing them.”

Defence expert Dean Wingrin agreed with Hattingh about a lengthy evacuation, saying the situation with the SANDF troops at the moment was tricky.

“A negotiated process must be agreed to with M23/Rwanda/UN so all the soldiers can be consolidated in one place. Then for them to be extracted. Then sufficient transport would be arranged to get them home.

“The equipment is another story. It’s a long process to set up the mission. It took many months to set up the SADC mission. If M23 and Rwanda allow SA to return the equipment, it will take months,” he said.

