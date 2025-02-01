South Africa

By Faizel Patel

1 Feb 2025

07:29 pm

JUST IN: Another SANDF soldier dies in the DRC

This brings to 14 the number of soldiers that have been killed in the DRC in the battle with M23 rebels.

Another SANDF soldier killed in the DRC

Members of the SANDF watch bombs being dropped during a demonstration in the Northern Cape, 9 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that another soldier has died in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

It is understood the SANDF soldier died on Saturday.

This brings to 14 the number of soldiers that have been killed in the DRC in the battle with M23 rebels.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Four more SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC

