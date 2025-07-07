Restrictions lifted: Foot-and-mouth under control

Restrictions were lifted in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo after intensified efforts by veterinary services contained the spread of FMD.

Restrictions were lifted in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo after intensified efforts by veterinary services contained the spread of FMD. Picture: Hans Neleman/Getty images

The agricultural sector has described the lifting of restrictions in disease management areas (DMA) as a milestone, calling on all stakeholders to maintain vigilance and strengthen efforts to prevent future outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

Last week, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen lifted the restrictions in Eastern Cape and Limpopo after intensified efforts by veterinary services contained the spread of FMD.

The control of FMD outbreaks

“In the Kouga and Kou-Kamma municipalities in Eastern Cape, a DMA has been in place since 26 July, 2024 to support the control of FMD outbreaks.

Vaccination was implemented as a control measure and 144 424 vaccinations were done,” he said. Steenhuisen said the last cases were reported in September 2024.

“Extensive serological surveillance was done in the DMA to confirm that there are no undetected pockets of the disease.

“In Limpopo, the DMA has been in place since September 2022 to control a FMD outbreak in dip tanks in Vhembe municipality. Cattle at 34 dip tanks were vaccinated, with a total of 23 024 vaccinations done.

“Following extensive serological surveillance at the end of 2024, the department is satisfied there is no evidence of FMD virus in the DMA.

“All restrictions on the DMA can, therefore, be lifted,” he said.

Lifting of the DMA paves the way for recovery

Agri Limpopo spokesperson Deidre Carter said the lifting of the DMA paves the way for recovery in Limpopo’s livestock sector. “The past seven years have tested the resilience of our farming community.”

Carter called on all stakeholders to strengthen efforts to prevent more outbreaks and encouraged role players in the livestock value chain to participate in the Limpopo livestock identification and traceability system.

Black Farmers Association of South Africa president Dr Lennox Mtshagi said: “We believe inclusive farmer education and equitable access to animal health infrastructure are essential to sustaining this progress.”

TLU chair Bennie van Zyl emphasised it was important to maintain the situation.

