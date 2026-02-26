Celebs And Viral

Real Housewives star Mary Cosby’s son dies at 23

By Lineo Lesemane

A 911 dispatcher reportedly described a 23-year-old man as ;unconscious' and 'not breathing.

Mary Cosby and her son, Robert

Mary Cosby and her son, Robert. Pictures: Instagram and X

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby is mourning the death of her son, Robert Jr., who died at the age of 23.

Mary and her husband, Robert Sr., confirmed the news to TMZ on Wednesday.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord. Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace,” the couple said in a statement.

“We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

Robert Jr.’s cause of death has not been officially confirmed. However, according to Daily Mail, police responded to a call involving a possible overdose.

The publication reported that, in the 911 audio it obtained, a dispatcher referred to a 23-year-old male who was “not conscious” and “not breathing”.

Robert Jr. died on Monday, 23 February. Tributes have continued to pour in on social media.

Mary Cosby on her son’s drug use

During the sixth-season reunion of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which aired on 20 January, Mary expressed concerns about her son’s well-being.

At the time of filming, Robert Jr. was in custody following an arrest related to an alleged violation of a restraining order involving his estranged wife.

Mary said she felt some relief knowing he could not access drugs while incarcerated.

“I’m not worried about him. I know he’s somewhere where he’s not using,” Mary Cosby said during the reunion, crying.

“At some point, I have to step back so that he can learn and he can make his own decisions, and unfortunately, he’s learning the hard way. But I’m OK with it.”

She added, “You don’t want to see your kid suffer, but I know it’s good. And I’d rather him be there than dead.”

