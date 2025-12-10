SA government on the possibility of Aussie-style social media ban

Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said South Africa must stick to its own path and national strategies.

The chance of the South African government considering a ban on social media for children is unlikely.

Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni commented on the issue on Wednesday as she gave her final cabinet meeting briefing of the year.

When asked about following Australia’s example in banning under-16s from certain social media sites, Ntshavheni said South Africa needed to stick to its own path.

Different developmental needs

Australia’s ban on under-16s using social media began on Wednesday in the first international experiment in population-wide digital ID self-verification.

Affected apps include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube, with each platform implementing its own verification systems.

Among the multiple other cabinet meeting outcomes, Ntshavheni said that South Africa had just finalised its fifth National Plan of Action for Children (NPAC).

The minister added that South Africa and Australia are very different nations with different development needs and objectives.

“We have just tabled our approach on protecting children. They are not even in the African continent,” she said.

“We have got the strategy to make sure that children are protected, that they are protected from malnutrition and that we support them to be active citizens.

“We protect their rights and their needs, we support their development and learning. Let’s focus on South Africa’s path and let’s engage on that path.”

‘National strategy for acceleration’

The NPAC is a five-year framework to be overseen by the department of social development.

“This is a national strategy for acceleration. This is a strategic framework to address the rights, needs and well-being of children in the country.

“The plan aligns with the international frameworks, particularly the United Nations conventions on the rights of the child and national legislation,” Ntshavheni said.

Other matters touched on by Ntshavheni included schools withholding reports from parents who had not paid school fees.

“Public schools they do not withhold report cards. When you can not afford to pay school fees, you go and do the necessary applications,”

“The ones whose report cards are being held are not in the public education system. South Africa provides a free, basic and quality education system for our children,” she said.

NOW READ: Will SA follow Australia and ban under-16s from social media?