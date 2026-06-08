Cartrack explains circumstances around employee’s death at Rosebank offices

Cartrack confirmed the incident occurred on Saturday morning roughly an hour after the employee arrived for work.

Cartrack has rejected claims that an employee who passed away at its Rosebank offices was denied the opportunity to go home.

Social media erupted over the weekend after claims were made that a female Cartrack employee died on Friday while on duty.

The posts claimed that the employee was not allowed to leave the premises despite reporting she was ill, something the company stated was not the case.

Cartrack has since clarified that the incident occurred on Saturday and said it is supporting a “thorough investigation” into the matter.

“We are saddened and shocked by the false claims circulating on social media regarding the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“These claims are deeply distressing, particularly at a time when our colleague’s family, friends, and colleagues are grieving her loss,” Cartrack told The Citizen.

Defibrillator used by responders

The company explained that the female experienced a “sudden and unexpected” medical emergency while at work.

Cartrack states that the deceased arrived at work at 8am on Saturday morning and by 9am told her manager that she was feeling ill.

The manager went with the employee to the bathroom, with the female allegedly locking herself in the stall.

“The manager returned to the bathroom a few minutes later to check on her, and when she did not get a response, she immediately notified facilities to get the door opened and, at the same time, activated the trained first responders to assist.

“Our on-site first responders were equipped with an automatic external defibrillator. Simultaneously, emergency medical services were immediately called to the scene,” Cartrack stated

Support for the family

The company reiterated that at no time was the deceased prevented from leaving the premises or taking sick leave.

Cartrack stated that the employee had provided a sick note for leave taken on 1 June, but had also alerted her manager of “sensitive, private, and personal challenges” that she was facing.

“Those matters were treated with sensitivity and confidentiality by her manager.

“Our priority at this time is to support the family and to provide counselling and support to employees affected by this loss,” Cartrack stated.

The company said a case had been opened with the police and that once the investigation was complete, it would release its own findings.

“In line with our commitment to privacy, dignity and respect for the family, we will not be commenting further on the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate matter.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this loss,” Cartrack added.