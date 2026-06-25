SA and Iran deepen diplomatic ties after US-Iran peace memo

The meeting reaffirmed support for the US‑Iran peace memorandum.

South Africa and Iran deepened diplomatic ties as Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka hosted her Iranian counterpart, Dr Saeed Khatibzadeh, for talks in Pretoria.

The meeting on Tuesday reaffirmed support for the US‑Iran peace memorandum and hailed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as vital for Africa’s energy and food security.

International disputes

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said Moraka reiterated the views expressed by Minister Ronald Lamola when welcoming the signing of a MoU between the US and Iran

The minister stated that “South Africa has consistently called for international disputes to be settled by negotiation, not war”.

“Dr Khatibzadeh briefed Deputy Minister Moraka on the latest developments pertaining to the implementation of the MoU, and Deputy Minister Moraka affirmed that South Africa stands ready to support all parties to ensure that the momentum towards peace is not lost,” Dirco said.

Strait of Hormuz

Dirco said both deputy ministers further welcomed the conducive climate created by the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“African countries were adversely affected during the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and its reopening is paramount for ensuring the energy and food security of the continent.”

Landmark

South Africa hailed the landmark US‑Iran agreement to permanently end military operations, calling the MOU a decisive step toward peace, stability, and respect for international law in the Middle East.

The US and Iran electronically signed a memorandum of understanding last week to extend their ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

MoU

US President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the deal on Wednesday, meant to end the war in the Middle East, with Tehran agreeing to dilute its enriched uranium in return for large-scale economic relief and a $300 billion (R4.9 trillion) reconstruction fund backed by nations across the region.

Pretoria urged all regional actors to respect the de-escalation of military conflict and work towards the full implementation of the MoU and the conclusion of a final agreement.