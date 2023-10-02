SA’s youth can turn to TikTok to find employment

Young people like Atlegang Songo can use TikTok as an enabling platform to move ahead.

Content creation on social media platforms could offer many young people a way out of South Africa’s unemployment dilemma, says video platform TikTok.

An average daily social media usage of internet users worldwide amounted to 151 minutes a day so “it makes sense that they leverage their time and skills and monetise their content,” said Bianca Sibiya, TikTok’s head of content operations for sub-Saharan Africa.

TikTok launched its transformative #LevelUpAfrica programme in 2021, which Sibiya said was committed to empowering and uplifting South African content creators. In 2021, “this pioneering initiative elevated the careers of hundreds of South African content creators and fostered a vibrant and supportive community”.

“At the heart of this programme lies an immersive in-person experience where content creators ranging from entry-level all the way up to public figures embark on a journey of discovery,” she added.

“Through a series of exclusive educational master-classes, the creators are immersed in TikTok’s best practices and equipped with insights into the community guidelines, best use of the tools in the app and the platform’s trust and safety guide, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to craft engaging and responsible content.”

Content creators were taken through a workshop which sought to elevate their content – understanding guidelines, the perfect aspect ratio, introduction to more and diverse niche topics, popular and successful content creators to look out for and other editing platforms that can improve quality of the content.

TikToker Atlegang Songo, popularly known as Papi Nicetingz, shared his experience and how TikTok had given him a spotlight and a push towards his acting career.

“I’ve always wanted to be an actor and finally I can say people should look out for me on their screens soon. But all of this would not have happened without TikTok, it really gave me a foot in the door,” said Songo.

“Even the industry cannot be gatekept as much anymore, creators can now be scouted based on what they can do. I mean what better way to showcase your talent if it’s not on social media through skits and all? It really gave me the exposure I needed to be seen by relevant people.”

Songo added that apart from levelling up through TikTok, brands were also able to scout creators to partner with them for campaigns.

“Once you have monetised your content, you can earn from as little as R100 from inviting people to the app, to getting gifts and being a brand influencer or ambassador.”

The programme and the platform has seen people like former Lingashoni actress Lerato Nxumalo, who has since joined e.tv’s prime-time telenovela Scandal!, from being a TikToker doing impressions of a typical black mom.

Content creator Yoliswa Gumede also shared her experience of the #LevelUpAfrica programme and the key insights she acquired. “The most important lesson I learned while I was attending these events is defining my unique selling point as an influencer that helped me build my brand and my community on TikTok.

“This helped me hyperfocus on the type of content I wanted to create and the type of community I wanted to create on TikTok,” she added. “I feel like I can now clearly define my identity as a content creator and the type of community I would like to grow on my page.”

Sibiya said the programme “forms part of TikTok’s broader initiative to grow it across sub-Saharan Africa”.