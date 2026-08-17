‘We knew’: SAA pilots predicted acting CEO wouldn’t last

Aviation analyst Guy Leitch said SAA's decision to place Seshibe on special leave was concerning, given the airline's history of instability

South African Airways (SAA) is an airline in crisis and, according to sources close to the carrier, the sidelining of acting CEO Matshela Seshibe on Friday is merely the latest instalment in a series of operational challenges, leadership instability and alleged political interference.

An SAA pilot told The Citizen: “We knew this guy would fu*k up within six months. That was our prediction. He lasted less than that.”

Another senior SAA executive suggested that the leaking of the Listeria report was an intentional move to place Seshibe in the board’s crosshairs.

“The answer simply lies in looking at who has survived a multitude of CEOs, scandals and crises, and you’ll come close to understanding the internal dynamic,” they said.

SAA faces renewed scrutiny

An industry insider suggested that SAA and other state-run aviation entities have rapidly declined since Transport Minister Barbara Creecy took the reins.

“Look at the shenanigans at air traffic control [Air Traffic & Navigation Services] and Acsa [Airports Company South Africa]. And, of course, the airline. There’s no point in publicly ordering investigations when there’s no spine present to take real action.”

Seshibe told media at the weekend that he was aware SAA was conducting an internal process relating to matters arising from his tenure as CEO of Air Chefs and that he had been asked to take special leave while the process was under way.

He said the precise allegations had not yet been formally put to him and it would, therefore, be inappropriate to speculate.

Four months ago, the SAA board defended his appointment amid sharp criticism from the industry.

At the time, questions were raised by commentators about Seshibe’s previous connection to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation and whether it had played a role in his appointment.

Questions over Seshibe appointment

Aviation analyst Guy Leitch said SAA’s decision to place Seshibe on special leave was concerning, given the airline’s history of leadership instability.

“The first question is why,” Leitch said, suggesting that the board had been “very cautious or very guarded” about the reasons for the internal investigation cited in its statement.

The development raised uncomfortable memories of SAA before business rescue, when the airline experienced what he described as a “revolving door of CEOs”, he added.

“We went through 10 CEOs in 10 years. To have one who doesn’t last four months is very worrying for the airline.”

SAA’s string of controversies

Seshibe is simply the latest in a series of warning signs. Over the past four years, the state-owned carrier has weathered repeated controversies over its management, finances and operations.

Former head of marketing Carla da Silva faced allegations concerning the use of data obtained during her tenure at competitor Airlink, while questions were raised about the quality and accuracy of SAA’s 2025 annual report.

The airline also received R1 billion through a share capital transaction involving its sole shareholder, the government, while a substantial banking credit facility followed.

Between annual reports, SAA also significantly increased the stated value of its assets. Then, former chief executive John Lamola quit. Earlier this year, an SAA flight had missed approaches during inclement weather.

It followed a contaminated fuel incident involving an SAA flight from Accra in 2022, as well as the “alpha floor” incident of a vaccine flight over Kempton Park when the Airbus autopilot had to take over to prevent a basic pilot mistake.

An SAA aircraft also rolled back at OR Tambo International Airport in November 2022, after a towbar broke and struck the tail of a FlySafair Boeing 737.

Mbeki appointed acting CEO

SAA has not indicated whether the internal process that led to Seshibe being placed on special leave is related to the concerns raised when he was appointed.

Chief legal officer Koekie Mbeki has been appointed acting group CEO. The board said her appointment was intended to ensure leadership continuity.

Mbeki had extensive knowledge of SAA, and it was confident she would provide the leadership and stability required, it said.