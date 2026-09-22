Bolt expands women-only rides amid Ekurhuleni women killings

Women can request female-driven rides.

Bolt says it is expanding its women-only category, which lets eligible women riders request trips with women driver-partners. The e-hailing giant has also introduced additional safety features, including being able to report harassment or intimidation through the company’s app for urgent assistance.

The expansion comes at a time when the South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating a series of deaths involving 10 women whose bodies were discovered in Gauteng over two months. Nine were found in Ekurhuleni, while the 10th was found in Soweto.

Law enforcement has made a breakthrough in one specific case, but they are still determining whether all the deaths are connected.

Offering to make women feel safe

The category was officially launched five years ago. Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa, said the e-hailing giant will expand the offering as it adds safety features for passengers.

He added that the Women for Women offering provides an additional safety-focused option for female passengers who may feel more comfortable travelling with a woman driver-partner. The company has seen more women using the offering.

“The category continues to grow, reflecting ongoing interest from both women riders and women driver-partners.”

Uber also offers a women-only option called Women Preferences. The offering was expanded nationwide in 2025.

Bolt safety features

Kalajdzic said passenger safety remains a priority; therefore, every driver goes through various security checks before they are permitted to transport people.

“Before a driver can access the Bolt platform, they are required to complete applicable onboarding and verification processes, including checks of required documents such as a valid driver’s licence and criminal-record checks.

“Before collection, riders can view key driver and vehicle information in the app, including the driver’s name, profile photograph, rating, vehicle make, model and registration number. Riders are encouraged to confirm that these details match the driver and vehicle arriving for the trip before getting in.”

Panic button

Bolt and Maxim are among the e-hailing companies that have established a panic button, as previously recommended by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy.

“The in-app panic Button, available through Emergency Assist, enables riders to alert an emergency response team discreetly. Bolt’s Safety team is also notified and can make a welfare call. Riders can share the vehicle make, model, registration number and their live location with friends or family through a shareable link, while trips booked through Bolt are tracked and recorded on the platform,” said Kalajdzic.

The Maxim panic button works similarly and is also available for drivers. Lesoli Lemphane, head of development at Maxim South Africa, said the in-app safety and emergency support feature lets drivers quickly alert emergency services, a trusted person or nearby members of the Maxim driver community, depending on the circumstances.

High-risk areas

Kalajdzic said Bolt also uses internal safety mapping and risk-monitoring tools to help identify high-risk areas.

“Its Ride Check functionality helps identify unexpected or excessively long stops during a trip, enabling the platform to check in where appropriate. Riders’ phone numbers remain private when they call a driver through the app, and their address is not shared with the driver beyond what is needed to complete the trip,” he added.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, and technology is most effective when riders know the tools available to them and use them consistently. We encourage every rider to check the driver and vehicle details in the app, use a pick-up code and share trip information with someone they trust.”

Report incidents in the app

Kalajdzic highlighted that riders can report harassment, assault, intimidation or other safety concerns involving a driver through the Bolt app. “In an emergency, riders should contact the relevant emergency services or use the in-app Panic Button.”

He assured riders that Bolt treats reports of serious safety concerns as a priority.

“A trained member of Bolt’s Safety team will contact the rider to conduct a welfare check, provide support and explain the next steps in the process. The team remains in contact with the rider, where appropriate, to provide feedback as the case is assessed.”

Assessment of safety reports

Kalajdzic said the e-hailing giant reviews all safety reports received through its platform.

Depending on the nature and outcome of the investigation, action may include restricting, suspending or permanently blocking a driver’s access to the platform.

“Keeping the journey on the platform is critical,” said Kalajdzic. “It allows riders to access the safety tools in the app, gives us a record of the trip and enables our trained teams to provide support and follow up when it is needed.”