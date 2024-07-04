SAB celebrates 78% compliance rate with Sharp initiative

SAB hails success in promoting responsible drinking with its Sharp initiative, achieving high retailer compliance nationwide.

With traders and retailers having reached a compliance rate of 78%, global beer giant SA Breweries (SAB) was this week bullish about how its Sharp initiative – a partnership with law enforcement agencies, government and the liquor trading industry – has encouraged responsible drinking in South Africa.

This followed a drive to conduct a countrywide compliance assessment of over 32 000 retailers nationwide, ensuring they engage in responsible practices and promoting responsible consumption among consumers.

“This platform is integrated into our business strategy and operations, reinforcing our ambition to grow the beer category responsibly.

‘Guaranteeing every beer experience is a positive one’

“We take pride in the impact and sustainable interventions that cultivate a culture of responsibility, guaranteeing that every beer experience is a positive one,” said Zoleka Lisa, SAB vice-president: corporate affairs.

SAB Sharp was “a testament to our dedication to fostering a culture of responsibility in all our communities”.

“To date, we have seen promising results from our efforts and are confident in the partnerships, with partners that have given us the scale to make this significant impact.

“We look forward to continuing these collaborations and expect to strengthen our scale, our partnerships and our learnings to achieve greater impact.”

‘Living, driving, talking and selling Sharp’

Lisa said the campaign was an evidence-based initiative, designed to support communities “in living, driving, talking and selling Sharp”.

According to Lisa, the platform was built on comprehensive research and global best practices – regularly reviewed with significant input from stakeholders.

“Stakeholder contributions ensure the continued relevance and effectiveness of the platform to communities, making them integral to our mission.

“It is also built on a shared value system that promotes and ensures a culture of responsibility among all South Africans – delivering value to all stakeholders and communities through meaningful and sustainable interventions.

“Through SAB Sharp, we intend to promote responsibility in communities towards a shared value between business, public sector and civil society.

“This is not just a short-term initiative, but a long-term commitment,” said Lisa.

Encouraging responsible driving

Drive Sharp, one of the elements of the campaign, encourages responsible driving by partnering with law enforcement agencies to curb drunk-driving.

SAB has maintained that one of the most effective ways to combat drunk driving was enforcement.

Through partnerships with government agencies like the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), SAB has empowered law enforcement agencies with the appropriate infrastructure, and equipment – ensuring they carried their role effectively.

Commenting on the partnership with SAB, JMPD superintendent Mike Botolo said: “As a long-standing partner to SAB on this journey of promoting responsible consumption, I commend the company’s proactive approach and unwavering commitment to our mandate, to regulate irresponsible behaviour on the roads.”

Promoting responsible practices and consumption

Lucky Ntimane, convenor of the National Liquor Traders Association, said the association was “dedicated to promoting responsible practices and consumption”.

The foundation has disbursed over R500 million, supported more than 6 422 business entities, created over 10 000 jobs and sustained over 5000 jobs to date.