SANParks honours rangers on World Ranger Day

SANParks celebrates the bravery and dedication of rangers on World Ranger Day, highlighting their crucial role in protecting wildlife.

A total of 148 rangers were killed worldwide the past year – 71 in Africa – with SA National Parks (SANParks) pulling out all the stops to mark the heroic efforts of rangers during today’s World Ranger Day.

Despite last month’s attack by a hippo, which left three staff injured while clearing alien plants along the Sabie River, SANParks has this year not reported any ranger fatalities.

International commemoration of rangers

Describing rangers as “lofty citizens who are at the heart of preserving our natural and cultural heritage”, SANParks head of communications JP Louw, said World Ranger Day was an international occasion to commemorate rangers.

“It is also a time when we acknowledge those who lost their lives in the line of duty.”

ALSO READ: SANParks honors firefighters for bravery during fire season

According to Save The Rhino, 448 rhinos were killed two years ago in SA – a decline compared to the previous year.

Decline due to Covid

“This change was due to the impact of the Covid pandemic,” it said.

“Lockdowns were in force with curfew laws in place, making it much harder for poachers to get into a reserve to kill a rhino and then smuggle its horn out of the country without being noticed.

“But the restrictions were lifted”, causing poaching to increase by 13% since 2020.

ALSO READ: SANParks becomes bright spot – driving eco-tourism, sustainability, growth and job creation